List Of Compact Android And iOS Smartphones To Buy In India: iPhone 13 Mini, Google Pixel 3 And More

Android and iOS smartphones are one of the most essential and most-required gadgets across the world. Smartphones are available in a wide range of features, sizes, price ranges, and other parameters. If you're looking for small-sized, compact smartphones - Gizbot has the right list for you. We have built the List Of Compact smartphones available in both Android and iOS softwares. Here's everything you need to know about the List Of Compact smartphones.

The List Of Compact includes both Android and iOS devices, as mentioned earlier. This includes devices like the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone Se 2022, and the iPhone 12 Mini. These compact smartphones come with powerful processors, a unique design, and an immersive display. The cameras are also quite superior.

If you're looking for compact Android phones, the List Of Compact smartphones has a few devices for you too. This includes the Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 5 5g, and also the Samsung Galaxy S22.

These compact phones are built for single-hand use, making them ideal for those with small hands too. The List Of Compact smartphones is made keeping the design and performance in mind, and these phones tick all the boxes.

iPhone 13 Mini Price: Rs. 64,990

Key Specs 5.4-inch OLED 476ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

iPhone SE (2022) Price: Rs. 43,990

Key Specs 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display



Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine



64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options



iOS 15



Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)



Water and dust resistant (IP67)



12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera



7MP front camer



5G (sub‑6 GHz)



Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery



iPhone 12 Mini Price: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs 5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display





Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic





6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM





12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS





12MP Front Facing Camera





Face ID





Bluetooth 5.0





LTE Support





IP68 Water & Dust Resistant





Animoji





Wireless Charging





Google Pixel 3 Price: Rs. 19,050

Key Specs 5.5 inch FHD+ OLED Display







2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor







4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM







12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash







Dual 8MP Front Camera







Single Nano Sim







USB Type-C







4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0







2,915 mAh Battery







Google Pixel 5 5G Price: Rs. 41,000

Key Specs 6-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 90Hz HDR display









Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU









8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage









Android 11









Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)









12.2MP + 16MP Rear Camera









8MP front camera









5G SA/NA 4G VoLTE









4,000 mAh battery









Samsung Galaxy S22 Price: Rs. 72,999

Key Specs 6.1-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display











Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor











8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage











Android 12 with One UI 4.1











Dual SIM (nano + nano)











50MP + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera











10MP front camera











5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE











3,700 mAh (S22) / 4,500 mAh (S22+) battery











Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G Key Specs 6.7-inch FULL HD+ 21.9:9 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display













External/ cover 1.9-inch (512 x 260 pixels) Super AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection













Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU













8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage













One eSIM and one Nano SIM













Android 12 with One UI 4.1













12 MP Wide + 12 MP Ultra-Wide Rear Camera













10MP Front Camera













5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E













3,700 mAh battery with 25w fast charging













Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Key Specs 6.7-inch FULL HD+ 22:9 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display















External/ cover 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display















Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform















8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage















One eSIM and one Nano SIM















Android 11 with One UI 3.1















12MP + 12MP Rear Camera















10MP Front Camera















5G SA/NSA sub6 / mmWave, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 LE















3,300 mAh (Typical) battery

