List Of Compact Android And iOS Smartphones To Buy In India: iPhone 13 Mini, Google Pixel 3 And More

Android and iOS smartphones are one of the most essential and most-required gadgets across the world. Smartphones are available in a wide range of features, sizes, price ranges, and other parameters. If you're looking for small-sized, compact smartphones - Gizbot has the right list for you. We have built the List Of Compact smartphones available in both Android and iOS softwares. Here's everything you need to know about the List Of Compact smartphones.
The List Of Compact includes both Android and iOS devices, as mentioned earlier. This includes devices like the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone Se 2022, and the iPhone 12 Mini. These compact smartphones come with powerful processors, a unique design, and an immersive display. The cameras are also quite superior.
If you're looking for compact Android phones, the List Of Compact smartphones has a few devices for you too. This includes the Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 5 5g, and also the Samsung Galaxy S22.
These compact phones are built for single-hand use, making them ideal for those with small hands too. The List Of Compact smartphones is made keeping the design and performance in mind, and these phones tick all the boxes.
- 5.4-inch OLED 476ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 15
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camer
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz)
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- 5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
- 5.5 inch FHD+ OLED Display
- 2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- Dual 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 2,915 mAh Battery
- 6-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 90Hz HDR display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12.2MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G SA/NA 4G VoLTE
- 4,000 mAh battery
- 6.1-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 12MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 3,700 mAh (S22) / 4,500 mAh (S22+) battery
- 6.7-inch FULL HD+ 21.9:9 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display
- External/ cover 1.9-inch (512 x 260 pixels) Super AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- One eSIM and one Nano SIM
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 12 MP Wide + 12 MP Ultra-Wide Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E
- 3,700 mAh battery with 25w fast charging
- 6.7-inch FULL HD+ 22:9 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display
- External/ cover 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- One eSIM and one Nano SIM
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA sub6 / mmWave, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 LE
- 3,300 mAh (Typical) battery
