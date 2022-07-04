List Of Samsung Quad Cameras Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 15,000 In India

Samsung is known for offering entry-level and mid-range Android smartphones with a quad-camera setup. The brand offers devices like the Galaxy M32, Galaxy F12, Galaxy F22, and more with dedicated wide-angle, ultra-wide angle, macro, and a depth sensors.

Are you looking for a new quad-camera smartphone from Samsung, then here are some of the best quad-camera smartphones from Samsung that just cost less than Rs. 15,000, making these some of the most affordable quad-camera smartphones in the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy F12 Price: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display



Exynos 850 Octa-Core with 8nm processor with Mali-G52



4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage



expandable memory (Up to 1TB) with microSD



Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)



Android 11 with OneUI 3.1



48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera



8MP front camera



4G VoLTE



6,000 mAh (typical) battery



Samsung Galaxy F22 Price: Rs. 12,499

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-U HD+ Super AMOLED display





Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU





4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage





Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD





Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)





Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1





48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera





13MP front camera





Dual 4G VoLTE





6,000 mAh (typical) battery





Samsung Galaxy M12 Price: Rs. 13,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display







Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52







3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 1TB)







Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)







Android 11 with OneUI 3







48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera







8MP front camera







4G VoLTE







6,000 mAh (typical) battery







Samsung Galaxy A13 Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection









Exynos 850 Octa-Core 8nm processor with Mali-G52









4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, 4GB RAM with 128GB storage









Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card









Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1









Dual SIM









50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera









8MP front camera









Dual 4G VoLTE









5,000mAh battery









Samsung Galaxy A12 Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display











Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU











3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage











Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card











Android 10 with Samsung One UI











Dual SIM











48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera











8MP front camera











Dual 4G VoLTE











5,000 mAh battery











Samsung Galaxy A21s Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display













Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52













4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)













Android 10 with OneUI 2.0













48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera













13MP (f/2.2) front camera













4G VoLTE













5,000 mAh (typical) battery

