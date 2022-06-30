List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In July 2022: OnePlus Nord 2T, Nothing Phone (1), And More

In June, we saw the unveiling of a slew of smartphones and other devices from various brands, including OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, Redmi, Xiaomi, Realme, Moto, and more. Besides, some brands such as Nothing and Asus are highly rumored to bring their much-anticipated offerings such as the Nothing Phone (1) and Asus ROG Phone 6 in the next couple of weeks. Other notable upcoming smartphones are the OnePlus Nord 2T and the Moto G42.

If you are looking forward to buying any of the latest smartphones that are all set to go official in the coming days or weeks, then here we have listed these upcoming devices slated to be launched in July. Take a look at these smartphones from here.

Nothing Phone (1)

Rumoured Key Specs

  • 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
  • Android 12
  • Snapdragon 778+ 5G chipset
  • a 50MP + 16MP Rear Camera
  • 16MP Front Camera
  • up to 12GB RAM
  • 256GB Internal Memory
  • 4,500 mAh battery
    • Moto Edge 30 Ultra

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.8 inches Screen
    • Android 12 OS
    • Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
    • Octa-core CPU
    • 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
    • 50 MP + 50 MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 60 MP Front Camera
    • Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable Battery
      • Xiaomi 12 Ultra

      Rumoured Key Specs

      • 6.73 inches Screen
      • Android 12, MIUI 13
      • Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
      • Octa-core CPU
      • 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
      • 50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP Rear Camera
      • 20MP Front Camera
      • Li-Po 4,800 mAh, non-removable Battery
        • Rog Phone 6

        Rumored Key Specs

        • 6.78 inches Screen
        • Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888
        • 18 GB RAM
        • 512 GB Storage
        • Android v12
        • 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera
        • 24 MP Primary Camera
        • 6,000 mAh Battery
          • Rog Phone 6 Pro

          Rumored Key Specs

          • 6.78 inches Screen
          • Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888
          • 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera
          • 24 MP Front Camera
          • 8 GB RAM
          • 128 GB of Internal Memory
          • 6,000 mAh Battery
            • iQoo 9T

            Rumored Key Specs

            • 6.78-inch AMOLED display
            • Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset
            • Android v12
            • up to 256GB of storage
            • 64 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
            • 16 MP Front Camera
            • 4,700 mAh,Battery
              • Moto G42

              Rumored Key Specs

              • 6.4 inches Screen
              • Android 12
              • Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
              • 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
              • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
              • 16 MP Front Camera
                • Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable Battery
                  • OnePlus Nord 2T

                  Rumored Key Specs

                  • 6.43 inches AMOLED display
                  • Octa-core processor
                  • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                  • 32MP Front Camera
                  • 8GB RAM
                  • 4,500 mAh Li-polymer battery
                    • Redmi K50i

                    Rumored Key Specs

                    • 6.6-inches IPS LCD Screen
                    • Android v12 OS
                    • 6GB Of RAM
                    • 128GB internal storage
                    • 64MP + 2MP + 8MP Rear Camera
                    • 16MP Front Camera
                    • 4400mAh Li-Polymer battery
                      • Oppo Reno 8

                      Rumored Key Specs

                      • 6.43 inches AMOLED display
                      • Android v12
                      • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                      • 32MP Front Camera
                      • a 4,500 mAh Li-Polymer battery
                        • Oppo Reno 8 pro

                        Rumored Key Specs

                        • 6.7 inches AMOLED display
                        • Android v12
                        • Octa-core processor
                        • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                        • 32MP Front Camera
                        • 4,500 mAh Battery
                          • OnePlus 10T

                          Rumored Key Specs

                          • 6.7-inches AMOLED display
                          • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
                          • 50MP + 16MP + 2MP Front Camera
                          • 32MP Front Camera
                          • 5,000 mAh Battery
                            • Lava Blaze

                            Rumored Key Specs

                            • 6.78 inches Screen
                            • Android v12 OS
                            • Octa core CPU
                            • 64 + 5 + 2 + 2 MP Rear Camera
                            • 16 MP Front Camera
                            • 8 GB RAM
                            • 5,000 mAh Battery

Published On June 30, 2022
