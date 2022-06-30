List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In July 2022: OnePlus Nord 2T, Nothing Phone (1), And More

In June, we saw the unveiling of a slew of smartphones and other devices from various brands, including OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, Redmi, Xiaomi, Realme, Moto, and more. Besides, some brands such as Nothing and Asus are highly rumored to bring their much-anticipated offerings such as the Nothing Phone (1) and Asus ROG Phone 6 in the next couple of weeks. Other notable upcoming smartphones are the OnePlus Nord 2T and the Moto G42.