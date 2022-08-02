List Of Upcoming Smartphones Expected In August 2022: OnePlus 10T, Motorola Edge X30 Pro, And More

If you are waiting for a new flagship smartphone, then you will be in for a treat. This month (August 2022) a lot of brands are expected to launch performance-oriented smartphones. Companies like Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, and Motorola is all set to announce their latest high-end devices.
While the OnePlus 10T and the iQOO 9T are confirmed to use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, devices like the Moto Edge X30 will come with a massive 200MP camera. Check out all the major smartphones launching in August 2022.
OnePlus 10T (3rd August)
Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs
- 6.7-inches AMOLED display
- 16MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
- 8GB RAM
- Powerful Battery with Fast Charging
- On-screen Optical fingerprint sensor
- 128GB internal storage
- 4,800 mAh 150W Fast Charging Technology Battery
- 6.67-inch OLED primary display
- 2.65-inch OLED secondary display
- 50MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- 8GB,12GB, and 18GB
- 128GB,256GB, and 512GB
- 5G
- 3,200mAh dual cell battery
- 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G99 6nm processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with XOS 10.6
- 108MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB Internal Memory
- 3700 mAh Battery
- 6.78-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED Screen
- Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700 mAh (Typical) battery
- 7.6 inches Screen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
- Android v12
- 50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- 10 MP Front Camera
- 256GB internal storage
- 12GB RAM
- 4,400 mAh Battery
- 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,880 mAh (minimum) battery
- 6.67-inch Full HD+ 144Hz POLED curved display
- Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU
- 8GB / 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 200MP + 50MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 60MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Moto Razr 2022
Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs
Infinix Hot 12 Pro (2nd August)
Key Specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 ( 10th August)
Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs
IQoo 9T (2nd August)
Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 ( 10th August)
Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs
Realme GT Neo 3T (2 August)
Key Specs
Motorola Edge X30 Pro/ Edge 30 Ultra
Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs
