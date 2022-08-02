List Of Upcoming Smartphones Expected In August 2022: OnePlus 10T, Motorola Edge X30 Pro, And More

By

Advertisement

If you are waiting for a new flagship smartphone, then you will be in for a treat. This month (August 2022) a lot of brands are expected to launch performance-oriented smartphones. Companies like Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, and Motorola is all set to announce their latest high-end devices.

While the OnePlus 10T and the iQOO 9T are confirmed to use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, devices like the Moto Edge X30 will come with a massive 200MP camera. Check out all the major smartphones launching in August 2022.

OnePlus 10T (3rd August)

Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs

  • 6.7-inches AMOLED display
  • 16MP Front Camera
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
  • 8GB RAM
  • Powerful Battery with Fast Charging
  • On-screen Optical fingerprint sensor
  • 128GB internal storage
  • 4,800 mAh 150W Fast Charging Technology Battery
    • Moto Razr 2022

    Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch OLED primary display
    • 2.65-inch OLED secondary display
    • 50MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 8GB,12GB, and 18GB
    • 128GB,256GB, and 512GB
    • 5G
    • 3,200mAh dual cell battery
      • Infinix Hot 12 Pro (2nd August)

      Key Specs

      • 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
      • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G99 6nm processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2
      • 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
      • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
      • Android 12 with XOS 10.6
      • 108MP + 2MP Rear Camera
      • 16MP front camera
      • Dual 4G VoLTE
      • 5,000 mAh battery
        • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 ( 10th August)

        Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs

        • 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
        • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+
        • 8GB RAM
        • 128GB Internal Memory
        • 3700 mAh Battery
          • IQoo 9T (2nd August)

          Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs

          • 6.78-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED Screen
          • Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
          • 8GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
          • Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean
          • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
          • 50MP + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera
          • 16MP front-facing camera
          • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
          • 4,700 mAh (Typical) battery
            • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 ( 10th August)

            Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs

            • 7.6 inches Screen
            • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
            • Android v12
            • 50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
            • 10 MP Front Camera
            • 256GB internal storage
            • 12GB RAM
            • 4,400 mAh Battery
              • Realme GT Neo 3T (2 August)

              Key Specs

              • 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
              • Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
              • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
              • Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
              • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
              • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
              • 16MP front-facing camera
              • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
              • 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,880 mAh (minimum) battery
                • Motorola Edge X30 Pro/ Edge 30 Ultra

                Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs

                • 6.67-inch Full HD+ 144Hz POLED curved display
                • Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU
                • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
                • Android 12
                • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
                • 200MP + 50MP + 12MP Rear Camera
                • 60MP front camera
                • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
                • 4,500 mAh battery

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Reliance Jio Leads 5G Spectrum Auction With Rs. 88,078 Crores Bid

Nothing Phone (1) Vs Other Alternative 8GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

Five Most Unique Power Banks That You Can Buy In India

Here’s How Samsung Repair Mode Feature Addresses Privacy Concerns

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Up To 80% Off On Smartphones And Electronics Devices

OnePlus Nord Buds CE With Large Dynamic Driver Goes Official

iPhone 13 Available For Less Than Rs. 45,000; Should You Buy Or Wait For iPhone 14?

Vivo Y02s With 6.51-inch Display, Helio P35 SoC Coming Soon; Complete Specs Leaked

Elista 43-Inch 4K Smart TV (LED-SU43EBA58) Review : A Promising Start

Last Week’s Most Trending Smartphones: Asus Zenfone 9, Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 6a, And More

James Webb Space Telescope Chronicles Its First Supernova; Why It Matters?

Redmi Note 11 SE India Launch Likely On Cards
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: smartphones news top gadgets best gadget buyers guide
Published On August 2, 2022
Read more...