List Of Upcoming Smartphones Expected In August 2022: OnePlus 10T, Motorola Edge X30 Pro, And More

If you are waiting for a new flagship smartphone, then you will be in for a treat. This month (August 2022) a lot of brands are expected to launch performance-oriented smartphones. Companies like Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, and Motorola is all set to announce their latest high-end devices.

While the OnePlus 10T and the iQOO 9T are confirmed to use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, devices like the Moto Edge X30 will come with a massive 200MP camera. Check out all the major smartphones launching in August 2022.

OnePlus 10T (3rd August) Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs 6.7-inches AMOLED display

16MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

8GB RAM

Powerful Battery with Fast Charging

On-screen Optical fingerprint sensor

128GB internal storage

4,800 mAh 150W Fast Charging Technology Battery

Moto Razr 2022 Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs 6.67-inch OLED primary display



2.65-inch OLED secondary display



50MP Rear Camera



32MP Front Camera



8GB,12GB, and 18GB



128GB,256GB, and 512GB



5G



3,200mAh dual cell battery



Infinix Hot 12 Pro (2nd August) Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen





Octa Core MediaTek Helio G99 6nm processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2





8GB RAM, 256GB storage





Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)





Android 12 with XOS 10.6





108MP + 2MP Rear Camera





16MP front camera





Dual 4G VoLTE





5,000 mAh battery





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 ( 10th August) Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display







Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+







8GB RAM







128GB Internal Memory







3700 mAh Battery







IQoo 9T (2nd August) Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs 6.78-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED Screen









Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU









8GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage









Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean









Dual SIM (nano + nano)









50MP + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera









16MP front-facing camera









5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE









4,700 mAh (Typical) battery









Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 ( 10th August) Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs 7.6 inches Screen











Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset











Android v12











50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera











10 MP Front Camera











256GB internal storage











12GB RAM











4,400 mAh Battery











Realme GT Neo 3T (2 August) Key Specs 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display













Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU













8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage













Android 12 with realme UI 3.0













Dual SIM (nano + nano)













64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera













16MP front-facing camera













5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE













5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,880 mAh (minimum) battery













Motorola Edge X30 Pro/ Edge 30 Ultra Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs 6.67-inch Full HD+ 144Hz POLED curved display















Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU















8GB / 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage















Android 12















Dual SIM (nano + nano)















200MP + 50MP + 12MP Rear Camera















60MP front camera















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE















4,500 mAh battery

Advertisement

Most Read Articles