List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In September 2022

It is September, which is the much-awaited month for Apple fans out there as the next-gen iPhones will be unveiled this month. This time, Apple is expected to unveil four models - the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Mini/Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In addition, there are rumors that the company could take the wraps off new iPad models, the Apple Watch Series 8, and more. However, Apple is not the only company to have created expectations as there are other brands that have also lined up their offerings.

Notably, OnePlus is tipped to be working on a new Ultra model, which is rumored to arrive this month with the moniker OnePlus 10 Ultra but an official confirmation is awaited. Motorola India is likely to bring the Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion models to the country. Other brands such as Sony, iQOO, and others are also speculated to have their calendars for September marked with smartphone launches.

That said, Gizbot has listed the smartphones expected to be launched this month. Take a look at the upcoming devices from here.

iPhone 14 Rumored Key Specs 6.1 inches Screen

iOS v14

Hexa Core CPU

Apple A14 Bionic Chipset

6 GB RAM

48 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera

13MP Front Camera

3,815 mAh Fast Charging

iPhone 14 MAX Rumored Key Specs 6.7-inch Screen



iOS 16



A15 Bionic



5G



6GB RAM



50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera



12Mp Front Camera



4,000 mAh Fast charging Battery



iPhone 14 Pro Max Rumored Key Specs 6.7 inches Screen





iOS 16





Apple A16 Bionic (5 nm) Chipset





48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera





12MP Front Camera





Li-Ion Battery Fast Charging Battery





iPhone 14 Pro Rumored Key Specs 6.12 inch Screen







48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Triple Rear Camera







12 MP Front Camera







Apple Bionic A16 Chipset







6 GB RAM







128 GB Inbuilt Memory







5G, 4G, VoLTE







Bluetooth v5.1







3,200 mAh Battery with Fast Charging







OnePlus 10 Ultra Rumored Key Specs 6.7 inches Display









Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset









Octa-core CPU









8 GB RAM









Android v12 OS









64 MP + 16 MP + 5MP Rear Camera









16MP Front Camera









5,000 mAh Battery









Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Rumored Key Specs 6.7-inch Display











Octa Core Snapdragon 898 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU











8GB RAM with 128GB storage











12GB RAM with 256GB storage











Android 12











200MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera











60MP front camera











5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2











5000mAh battery with 120w Fast charging











Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Rumored Key Specs 6.5-inch Display













Octa Core Snapdragon 898 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU













8GB RAM with 128GB storage













12GB RAM with 256GB storage













Android 12













50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera













60MP front camera













5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2













4,720 mAh battery with 64w Fast Charging













iQOO Z6 Lite Rumored Key Specs 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD screen















Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU















6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage















8GB RAM with 256GB storage















Android 12















50MP + 2MP Rear Camera















8MP front-facing camera















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi , Bluetooth 5.1















6,000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging















Xiaomi 12T Pro Rumored Key Specs 6.7 inch display

















Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

















8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage / 12GB RAM 256GB storage

















MIUI 13 based on Android 12

















200MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

















32MP front-facing camera

















5G

















5,000mAh battery

