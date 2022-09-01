List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In September 2022

It is September, which is the much-awaited month for Apple fans out there as the next-gen iPhones will be unveiled this month. This time, Apple is expected to unveil four models - the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Mini/Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In addition, there are rumors that the company could take the wraps off new iPad models, the Apple Watch Series 8, and more. However, Apple is not the only company to have created expectations as there are other brands that have also lined up their offerings.
Notably, OnePlus is tipped to be working on a new Ultra model, which is rumored to arrive this month with the moniker OnePlus 10 Ultra but an official confirmation is awaited. Motorola India is likely to bring the Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion models to the country. Other brands such as Sony, iQOO, and others are also speculated to have their calendars for September marked with smartphone launches.
That said, Gizbot has listed the smartphones expected to be launched this month. Take a look at the upcoming devices from here.
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.1 inches Screen
- iOS v14
- Hexa Core CPU
- Apple A14 Bionic Chipset
- 6 GB RAM
- 48 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera
- 13MP Front Camera
- 3,815 mAh Fast Charging
- 6.7-inch Screen
- iOS 16
- A15 Bionic
- 5G
- 6GB RAM
- 50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- 12Mp Front Camera
- 4,000 mAh Fast charging Battery
- 6.7 inches Screen
- iOS 16
- Apple A16 Bionic (5 nm) Chipset
- 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- 12MP Front Camera
- Li-Ion Battery Fast Charging Battery
- 6.12 inch Screen
- 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Triple Rear Camera
- 12 MP Front Camera
- Apple Bionic A16 Chipset
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Inbuilt Memory
- 5G, 4G, VoLTE
- Bluetooth v5.1
- 3,200 mAh Battery with Fast Charging
- 6.7 inches Display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
- Octa-core CPU
- 8 GB RAM
- Android v12 OS
- 64 MP + 16 MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- 5,000 mAh Battery
- 6.7-inch Display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 898 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
- 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12
- 200MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 60MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2
- 5000mAh battery with 120w Fast charging
- 6.5-inch Display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 898 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
- 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12
- 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 60MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2
- 4,720 mAh battery with 64w Fast Charging
- 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
- 8GB RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi , Bluetooth 5.1
- 6,000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging
- 6.7 inch display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage / 12GB RAM 256GB storage
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 200MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G
- 5,000mAh battery
