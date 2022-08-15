Moto G62 5G Vs Moto G71 5G: Which Motorola 5G Phone Should You Buy?

Moto G62 5G Vs Moto G71 5G: Design Differences

The Moto G62 5G and Moto G71 5G are identical in many aspects, including the design. Both feature a triple-camera setup at the rear and have near-identical color options too. But up front, the Moto G62 5G features a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution.

Moto G71 5G, on the other hand, flaunts a premium 6.4-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The OLED panel on the Moto G71 5G makes a standout when compared to the Moto G62 5G. However, the 120Hz display on the Moto G62 5G is a plus point for gamers.