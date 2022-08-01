Nothing Phone (1) Vs Other Alternative 8GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

Nothing Phone (1) is among the top trending smartphones right now. The phone has managed to create hype in the smartphone market, making consumers curious about the product. The smartphone comes at a price of around Rs. 30,000. However, this doesn't mean there aren't any other good smartphones with 8GB RAM in the segment. There are a lot of options that buyers can choose from.

In this article, we have pitted the Nothing Phone (1) against other smartphones such as the OPPO Reno8 5G, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, Xiaomi Redmi K50i 256GB, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, and many other phones that fall under the same price segment. If you are someone looking for a good 8GB RAM smartphone apart from the Nothing Phone (1), this article is for you.

OPPO Reno8 5G Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) with Mali-G77 MC9

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Wi-Fi

4,500 mAh battery

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Price: Rs. 28,999

Key Specs 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection



Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU



8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage



Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1



Dual SIM (nano + nano)



50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera



32MP front-facing camera



5G, Dual 4G VoLTE



4,500 mAh battery



Redmi K50i 256GB Price: Rs. 28,999

Key Specs 6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen





MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU





6GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage





Android 12 with MIUI 13





Dual SIM (nano + nano)





64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera





16MP front camera





5G





5,080 mAh battery





Moto G82 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 22,999

Key Specs 6.6-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ pOLED display







Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU







6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage







Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD







Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)







Android 12 with My UX







50MP + 8MP +2MP Rear Camera







16MP front-facing camera







5G, Dual 4G VoLTE







5,000 mAh battery







Motorola Edge 20 Price: Rs. 27,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display









Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU









8GB RAM with 128GB storage









Android 11









Dual SIM (nano + nano)









108MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera









32MP front camera









5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE









4,000 mAh battery









Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price: Rs. 26,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display











Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU











6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage











Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card











Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1











Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)











64MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera











32MP front camera











5G, Dual 4G VoLTE











5,000 mAh battery

