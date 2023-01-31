OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite vs Realme 9 Pro: Battle Of the Doppelgangers

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite smartphone is the cheapest offering from the OnePlus brand in India. It falls in the mid-range segment and is a well-rounded package from a trustworthy brand. OnePlus' sister brand, Realme, sells a similar device, the Realme 9 Pro, which is another great option in the category. It would be a daunting task to choose between the two devices. Our comparison will help you in making an informed decision.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite vs Realme 9 Pro: Design, Display

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and the Realme 9 Pro measure 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm and weigh about 195 grams. The similar design and dimensions are an indication that it is a rebranding exercise. For the unversed, OnePlus and Realme are sub-brands of the Oppo smartphone brand. They also sport a similar 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Both devices get a left-aligned hole-punch camera cutout on the display.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite vs Realme 9 Pro: Performance

The similarities continue as both smartphones are powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, which is built on a 6nm fabrication process. It is an octa-core chipset comprising two Kyro 660 Gold cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six Kyro 660 Silver cores clocked at 1.7GHz. Graphics duties are handled by the Adreno 619 GPU.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite vs Realme 9 Pro: Cameras

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 64MP primary shooter, accompanied by a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. In comparison, the Realme 9 Pro packs in better camera hardware. It gets a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite misses out on an ultrawide sensor, which offers a different perspective in photography. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16MP front-facing sensor on both devices.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite vs Realme 9 Pro: Battery

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and the Realme 9 Pro are backed by a 5000mAh battery under the hood. They also support 33W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite vs Realme 9 Pro: Conclusion

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and the Realme 9 Pro are well-rounded smartphones in the ₹20,000 price range. The Realme 9 Pro trumps the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in the camera department and matches it in all other areas. However, there's a certain aspirational value associated with the OnePlus brand, which may swing some buyers in the OnePlus Nord CE Lite's favor. To conclude, both smartphones are evenly matched and it all boils down to customer preference.