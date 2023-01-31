OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications, Design Leaked; Bigger Display, New Features Expected News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

OnePlus will be introducing its flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus 11R in the Indian market next month. Post that, the company is expected to shift its focus to the premium mid-range category. If rumors are to be believed, the brand is mulling over launching its new OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone as a successor to the OnePlus Nord 2T in India. Some new leaks and rumors have emerged, which gives us an idea about the device. So, let's dive into it.

OnePlus Nord 3: Schematics, Renders

Popular tipster, DCS (Digital Chat Station) has revealed some schematics of the alleged OnePlus Nord 3, giving us a glimpse of its design language. Interestingly, the design looks similar to the OnePlus Nord CE 3 renders that were leaked last year. It appears to have flat sides and a flat rear panel. The smartphone also carries circular camera rings at the back, which are similar to the Nord CE 3. The only difference is the dual LED flash versus the single LED flash on the Nord CE 3.

Over to the front, the OnePlus Nord 3 could sport a centrally placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. We can expect the bezels around the display to be kept at a minimum. Furthermore, there are two buttons flanking the display on either side. The power button and an alert slider could be placed on the right side of the device, whereas the volume buttons might be placed on the left of the handset.

OnePlus Nord 3: Specifications (Rumored)

The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to grow in size as well as specifications. It is rumored to sport a bigger 6.74-inch AMOLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device could pack in a powerful processor. The new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC is said to replace the Dimensity 1300 chipset. The Dimensity 8200 SoC is built on an efficient 4nm fabrication process and also does duty in the iQOO Neo 7 SE smartphone.

As per the tipster, the OnePlus Nord 3 could feature a triple rear camera setup comprising either a 64MP OV (Omnivision sensor) or a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor. It might be accompanied by a secondary 8MP ultrawide shooter and tertiary 2MP depth/macro sensor. The tipster also states that the Nord 3 could be backed by a 4500/5000mAh battery coupled with 100W fast charging support. In all likelihood, the device may come pre-loaded with OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

