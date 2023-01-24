OnePlus 11 Price Leaked; Here's How Much It Will Cost In India News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

OnePlus will be introducing its flagship OnePlus 11 smartphone in India next month. But ahead of the launch, Pricebaba has leaked the price list of the OnePlus 11 device. As per the report, the smartphone could be offered in three variants and up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage is expected. So without any further ado, let's check the prices of the upcoming smartphone.

OnePlus 11: Price (Leaked)

If the report is to be believed, OnePlus might launch a base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for ₹54,999. The 16GB RAM+256GB storage model could be priced at ₹59,999 and the top variant with 16GB RAM+512GB storage might cost around ₹66,999.

Some other reports suggest that the OnePlus 11 might get a base variant in India with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Hence, it is advisable to take such leaks and rumors with a grain of salt.

OnePlus 11: Features, Specifications

The OnePlus 11 gets a Black Hole-inspired camera island at the rear that houses the triple rear cameras and LED flash. The device gets a premium glass and metal sandwich design. At the front, the smartphone sports a curved 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution, LTPO 3.0, HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display gets Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The OnePlus 11 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which also powers the iQOO 11 5G, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and the Vivo X90 Pro+ devices. The chipset is paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

On the optics front, the OnePlus 11 comes with a triple camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS, a 48MP ultrawide shooter, and a 32MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. There's a 16MP selfie sensor housed in a hole-punch cutout on the display.

Some notable features of the device include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a bionic vibration motor, stereo speakers, 5G SA/ NSA, Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, Dolby Atmos, NFC, and USB Type-C, among others. The handset is powered by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 100W SuperVOOC charging.

