Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas For Sisters: Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000

Indian culture is rich with festivities. One such festival is Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates the bond and relationship between brothers and sisters. For the same, Gizbot has brought to you Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas For Sisters. And what better gift than a smartphone? We have listed some of the best smartphones under Rs. 15,000 that would make a great Raksha Bandhan Gift For your Sister.
The list of Raksha Bandhan Gifts For Sisters includes powerful smartphones under Rs. 15,000. For instance, the Infinix Note 12 Turbo, Infinix Note 12 5G, and Tecno Camon 19 Neo make impressive mobiles. One can also get Motorola phones like the Moto G64 for Raksha Bandhan.
The list of Raksha Bandhan Gifts For Sisters also includes many Samsung phones. The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Samsung Galaxy F13, Samsung Galaxy M13 4G, and Samsung Galaxy M32 are some of the best smartphones under Rs. 15,000. Brothers can also check out the Realme C35, Vivo T1 44W, and the iQOO Z6 5G for their sisters.
Apart from these, Raksha Bandhan Gifts For Sisters under Rs. 15,000 includes smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G and the newly launched Redmi 10A Sport. Realme 9 5G, Oppo K10, and the Poco M4 Pro are some of the exciting phones to gift sisters for Raksha Bandhan 2022.
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with XOS 10.6
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 12 with XOS
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.4-inch (2400×1080 Pixels) FHD+ MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with My UX
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core with 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
- 6.6-inch (2408× 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
- 2GHz UNISOC T616 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI R Edition
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.58-inch (2408 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, 6GB with 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
- 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 12 with XOS 10.6
- 50MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.58-inch (2408 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 6GB with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 11,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 14,999
Price: Rs. 14,990
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs