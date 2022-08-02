Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas For Sisters: Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000

Indian culture is rich with festivities. One such festival is Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates the bond and relationship between brothers and sisters. For the same, Gizbot has brought to you Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas For Sisters. And what better gift than a smartphone? We have listed some of the best smartphones under Rs. 15,000 that would make a great Raksha Bandhan Gift For your Sister.

The list of Raksha Bandhan Gifts For Sisters includes powerful smartphones under Rs. 15,000. For instance, the Infinix Note 12 Turbo, Infinix Note 12 5G, and Tecno Camon 19 Neo make impressive mobiles. One can also get Motorola phones like the Moto G64 for Raksha Bandhan.

The list of Raksha Bandhan Gifts For Sisters also includes many Samsung phones. The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Samsung Galaxy F13, Samsung Galaxy M13 4G, and Samsung Galaxy M32 are some of the best smartphones under Rs. 15,000. Brothers can also check out the Realme C35, Vivo T1 44W, and the iQOO Z6 5G for their sisters.

Apart from these, Raksha Bandhan Gifts For Sisters under Rs. 15,000 includes smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G and the newly launched Redmi 10A Sport. Realme 9 5G, Oppo K10, and the Poco M4 Pro are some of the exciting phones to gift sisters for Raksha Bandhan 2022.

Infinix Note 12 Turbo Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 12 with XOS 10.6

50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery

Tecno Camon 19 Neo Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen



Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU



6GB RAM, 128GB storage



Expandable memory with microSD



Dual SIM



Android 12 with XOS



48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera



32MP front camera



Dual 4G VoLTE



5,000 mAh (typical) battery



Moto G42 Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400×1080 Pixels) FHD+ MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display





Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU





4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD





Android 12 with My UX





Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)





50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera





16MP front camera





Dual 4G VoLTE





5,000 mAh battery





Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display







Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52







4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage







Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card







Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1







Dual SIM







50MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera







8MP front camera







Dual 4G VoLTE







5,000 mAh battery







Samsung Galaxy F13 Price: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display









Exynos 850 Octa-Core with 8nm processor with Mali-G52









4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage









Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card









Android 12 with Samsung One UI









Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)









50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera









8MP front camera









Dual 4G VoLTE









6,000 mAh battery









Realme C35 Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408× 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen











2GHz UNISOC T616 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU











4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 storage











Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD











Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)











Android 11 with realme UI R Edition











50MP + 2MP Rear Camera











8MP front camera











4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE











5,000 mAh battery











Vivo T1 44W Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate













Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU













4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, 6GB with 128GB storage













Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD













Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12













Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)













50MP + 2MP Rear Camera













8MP front-facing camera













Dual 4G VoLTE













5,000 mAh (Typical) battery













Infinix Note 12 5G Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen















Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU















6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage















expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)















Android 12 with XOS 10.6















50MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera















16MP front camera















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE















5,000 mAh (typical) battery















iQOO Z6 5G Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

















Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

















4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

















Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

















Dual SIM

















Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

















50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

















16MP front-facing camera

















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

















5,000 mAh battery

















Realme 9 5G Price: Rs. 14,999 Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen



















Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU



















4GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage



















Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD



















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)



















Android 11 with realme UI 2.0



















48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera



















16MP front camera



















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE



















5,000 mAh (typical) battery



















OPPO K10 Price: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD screen





















Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU





















6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage





















Expandable memory with microSD





















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)





















Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1





















50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera





















16MP front-facing camera





















Dual 4G VoLTE





















5,000 mAh (typical) battery





















Samsung Galaxy M13 Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display























Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52























4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage























Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card























Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1























Dual SIM























50MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera























8MP front camera























Dual 4G VoLTE























5,000 mAh battery























Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 4G Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display

























Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

























4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

























expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

























Android 11 with MIUI 13

























Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

























50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

























13MP front camera

























Dual 4G VoLTE

























5,000 mAh (typical) battery

























POCO M4 Pro Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display



























Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU



























6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage



























8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage



























expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD



























Android 11 with MIUI 13



























Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)



























64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera



























16MP front camera



























Dual 4G VoLTE



























5,000 mAh (typical) battery



























Samsung Galaxy M32 Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display





























Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU





























4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) Storage





























Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card





























Android 11 with One UI 3.1





























Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)





























64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera





























20MP front camera





























Dual 4G VoLTE





























6,000 mAh battery





























Redmi 10A Sport Price: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen































2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU































3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage































Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD































Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)































Android 11 with MIUI 12.5































13MP rear camera































5MP front camera































Dual 4G VoLTE































5,000 mAh battery































Vivo T1x 4G 128GB Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

































Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

































4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

































6GB with 128GB storage

































expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

































Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

































Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

































50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

































8MP front-facing camera

































Dual 4G VoLTE

































5,000 mAh (Typical) battery

