Realme 9i 5G Vs Other 5G Smartphones: Which One To Buy Under Rs. 15,000 In India

Realme has been rapidly expanding its product offering by bringing in mid-range 5G phones. The newly launched Realme 9i 5G is now the talk of the town for its performance, unique design, and other premium features. That said, there are many other 5G smartphones under Rs. 15,000 to buy in India. This list includes devices from Motorola, Samsung, Vivo, iQOO, Poco, and more. Here's all you need to know about Realme 9i 5G Vs Other Top 5G Smartphones.

The comparison of Realme 9i 5G Vs Other Top 5G Smartphones includes a few Samsung phones. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and the Galaxy F23 5G are top choices for 5G phones under Rs. 15,000 to buy in India. Buyers can also consider the Motorola Moto G51 5G, Vivo T1 5G, and the iQOO Z6 5G.

The list also features many Poco phones including the Poco M4 5G and the Poco M4 Pro 5G. Both these phones are among the top performers in the sub-Rs. 15,000. The Infinix Note 12 5G, iQOO Z6 5G, and the Redmi Note 10T 5G are also favorable choices. The Realme 9 5G is also worthy of consideration.

Moto G51 5G Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs 6.8-inch Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Snapdragon 480+ 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB Internal storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11 (upgradable to Android 12)

Hybrid dual SIM

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

5,000 mAh battery with 20W charging

Vivo T1 5G Price: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs 6.58-inch Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen



Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU



4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Internal storage



Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD



Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12.0



Hybrid Dual SIM



50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera



16MP front-facing camera



5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0



5,000mAh battery



Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen





Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU





4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage





Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card





Dual SIM





Android 12 with One UI Core 4





50MP + 2MP Rear Camera





5MP front camera





5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1





5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging





Infinix Note 12 5G Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen







Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU







6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage







Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD







Dual SIM







Android 12 with XOS 10.6







50MP + 2MP Rear Camera







16MP front camera







5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5







5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging







POCO M4 5G 128GB Price: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD screen









Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU









4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage









Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD









Dual SIM









Android 12 with MIUI 13









50MP + 2MP Rear Camera









8MP front camera









5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1









5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging









iQOO Z6 5G Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate











Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU











4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage











Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD











Dual SIM











Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12











50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera











16MP front-facing camera











5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1











5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging











Realme 9 5G Price: Rs. 14,700

Key Specs 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen













Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU













4GB GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB GB RAM with 128GB storage













Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD













Dual SIM













Android 11













48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera













16MP front camera













5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1













5,000mAh battery with 18W Dart Charge fast charging













Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD Infinity-U display















Octa Core Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU















4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage















Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card















Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1















Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)















50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera















8MP front camera















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0















5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support















POCO M4 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs 6.6-inch Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

















Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

















4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage

















Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

















Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

















Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

















50MP rear camera + 8MP Rear Camera

















16MP front-facing camera

















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

















5,000mAh / 4,900mAh battery with 33W fast charging

















Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G Price: Rs. 11,999

Key Specs 6.5-inch Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen



















Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU



















4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage



















Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD



















Android 11 with MIUI 12.5



















Hybrid Dual SIM



















48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera



















8MP Front Camera



















Dual 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE



















5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Advertisement

Most Read Articles