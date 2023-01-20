Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Lava Z3: Budget Smartphones Compared

If you are in the market for a budget smartphone below ₹10,000 in India, you will be spoilt for choice. However, there aren't many non-Chinese devices available. In all likelihood, you will stumble upon the Samsung Galaxy A03s from the Korean manufacturer and the Lava Z3 smartphone from the Indian manufacturer. Both are great devices, but let's pit them against each other and find the best one for you.

Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Lava Z3: Design

The Samsung Galaxy A03s despite being a 2021 device, gets contemporary styling with a rectangular camera island. It gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a waterdrop notch on the display for the selfie sensor. The device measures 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm and weighs 196 grams.

The Lava Z3 gets a stripe design at the rear and a slim vertical camera arrangement. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the rear, which makes it look dated. Over to the front, it comes with a waterdrop notch that houses the front-facing sensors. The device measures 164.5 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm.

Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Lava Z3: Display

The Samsung Galaxy A03s sports a 6.5-inch PLS LCD with an HD+ screen resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. In comparison, the Lava Z3 comes with a 6.52-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Both smartphones get a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Lava Z3: Performance

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, which is built on a 12nm fabrication process. The chipset features four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.35GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

The Lava Z3 gets an octa-core Helio G35 SoC comprising four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.30GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Lava Z3: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is equipped with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 13 MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth camera. Selfies are handled by the 5MP sensor at the front.

The Lava Z3 gets a dual rear camera setup comprising an 8MP primary sensor and a secondary QVGA camera. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 5MP sensor at the front.

Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Lava Z3: Battery

Both smartphones are plonked with 5000mAh batteries under their hoods. Also, both devices are equipped with a similar processor. So, you can expect a similar battery backup from both devices.

Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Lava Z3: Conclusion

Both smartphones are evenly matched and picking a winner wasn't easy. The Samsung Galaxy A03s has a slight edge over the Lava Z3 in terms of design. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor makes it look like a modern device. Moreover, the Galaxy A03s comes with a higher resolution primary camera, which makes it the winner of this comparison. The Samsung Galaxy A03s is available for ₹8,499, while the Lava Z3 costs ₹7,498 in India.