Samsung Galaxy M33 5G vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G: Comparison

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is more popular for its large-capacity battery. However, it also packs an efficient mobile processor, a quad camera setup, and other features you would expect from a mid-range smartphone. For a few extra bucks, Xiaomi offers its premium mid-range smartphone, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, which has some extra features in its kitty. Let's pit the two devices against each other for a better understanding.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Design

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G measures 165.4 x 76.9 x 9.4 mm and weighs around 215 grams. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G measures 163.7 x 76.2 x 8.3 mm and weighs 204 grams. The Galaxy M33 is thicker at 9.4mm compared to the 8.3mm thickness of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ due to its larger capacity battery.

The Galaxy M33 5G is made entirely out of polycarbonate, whereas the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ gets a more premium design with a glass back. The Galaxy M33 5G gets an iPhone-esque squarish camera island housing the quad-rear cameras. The Note 11 Pro+ comes with a rectangular camera island with a triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Display

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G sports a 6.6-inch LCD with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection and comes with a waterdrop notch on the display.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G flaunts a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It gets a contemporary hole-punch camera cutout on the display and is protected by the Gorilla Glass 5.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Performance

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC, which is built on the 5nm fabrication process. It is an octa-core processor comprising two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G employs the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset comprising two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.5GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ has slightly more boosted cores compared to the Samsung Galaxy M33.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is equipped with a quad camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultrawide, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro sensor. Selfies are handled by the 8MP sensor at the front.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ comes with a 108MP primary shooter, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 16MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Battery

There's no beating the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone in the battery department. It is plonked with a massive 6,000mAh battery coupled with 25W fast charging support. However, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ gives a tough fight owing to its 120W fast charging support, although it packs a smaller 4500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+: Conclusion

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ definitely has a battery design, build, display, and cameras when compared to the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. However, the Samsung Galaxy M33 comes at ₹17,999 versus the ₹21,000 price tag of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. Owing to its lower price tag, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G seems like a good option for those who are on a budget and trust the Samsung brand more.

