Tecno Pova 5G vs Infinix Zero 5G: Comparison

Tecno and Infinix brands might not be as big as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and other Chinese brands in India. But, both companies have some exciting smartphones in the budget and mid-range categories. The Tecno Pova 5G is a potent mid-range smartphone and is challenged by the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 version today. Not just 5G connectivity, these smartphones are equipped with upper mid-range processors and high-resolution cameras. Check the detailed comparison below.

Tecno Pova 5G vs Infinix Zero 5G: Design

The Tecno Pova 5G comes with a rectangular camera island and a dual finish texture at the back. Over to the front, the device gets a centrally placed hole-punch camera cutout on the display for the selfie sensor. The smartphone measures 172.8 x 78.2 x 9.1 mm.

The Infinix Zero 5G adorns a unibody design. The design seems inspired by the Oppo Find X3 smartphone. Similar to the Tecno Pova 5G, this one too gets a centrally placed hole-punch camera cutout. It measures 168.7 x 76.5 x 8.9 mm and weighs around 201 grams.

Tecno Pova 5G vs Infinix Zero 5G: Display

The Tecno Pova 5G device sports a massive 6.9-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ screen resolution, and a 389 ppi pixel density. In comparison, the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 comes with a slightly smaller 6.78-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 500nits, and a 396 ppi pixel density.

Tecno Pova 5G vs Infinix Zero 5G: Performance

The Tecno Pova 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, built on a 6nm fabrication process. The chipset comprises two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz.

The Infinix Zero 5G is equipped with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. It incorporates two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The chipset has slightly boosted prime cores when compared to the Dimensity 900 SoC of the Tecno Pova 5G.

Tecno Pova 5G vs Infinix Zero 5G: Camera

The Tecno Pova 5G device is equipped with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a QVGA tertiary camera. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16MP sensor with dual LED flash support.

The Infinix Zero 5G comes with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. There's a 16MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

Tecno Pova 5G vs Infinix Zero 5G: Battery

The Tecno Pova 5G is powered by a massive 6000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 18W charging support. The Infinix Zero 5G gets a smaller 5000mAh battery but makes up for it by offering 33W fast charging support.

Tecno Pova 5G vs Infinix Zero 5G: Conclusion

The Tecno Pova 5G currently retails for around ₹15,000 in the Indian market. Both smartphones are closely matched in terms of features. A lot will depend on how Infinix prices the Zero 5G 2023, which is slated to launch on February 4, 2023, in India. If priced higher, the Tecno Pova 5G would make more sense.