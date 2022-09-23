Top Camera Phones Under Rs. 10K to Buy This Festive Season: Redmi 10A, Realme C33, Moto E40

The Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days are the top trending sales in India right now. The sales bring a wide range of products at heavy discounts, including budget phones from brands like Realme, Redmi, and Infinix. We have compiled a list of some of the best camera-centric smartphones to buy under Rs. 10,000.

This includes devices like the Redmi 10A, Realme C33, Infinix Note 12, Moto E40, and more. Most of these smartphones have now received a price-cut deal on either Flipkart or Amazon, making them more affordable.

Redmi 10A for Rs. 8,499 on Amazon

The Redmi 10A makes a good deal with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. Redmi offers good color production for the cameras on this smartphone, making it a profitable deal for the asking price. The phone also offers a 5,000 mAh battery and is powered by the Helio G25 processor. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 is offering the Redmi 10A for Rs. 8,499.

Realme C33 for Rs. 8,999 at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

The Realme C33 is also a good choice for a camera-centric smartphone starting from Rs. 8,999 at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Realme C33 offers a 50MP AI camera and a 5MP front camera. The phone is powered by the Unisoc T612 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery that ensure you have a hassle-free experience.

Infinix Note 12 for Rs. 9,999 at Flipkart Sale

Next up, the Infinix Note 12 is also a worthy choice to consider. Infinix has offered a 50MP + 2MP rear-camera setup. There's also a 16MP front camera for selfies. The Infinix Note 12 offers autofocus and accurate color production, making it a good deal for Rs. 9,999 at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Realme Narzo 50i for Rs. 6,110 at Amazon Great Indian Festival

One can also check out the newly launched Realme Narzo 50i for an affordable price tag of Rs. 6,110 at the Amazon sale. Realme has included a single 8MP primary sensor and a 5MP front camera. If you're looking for a camera phone on a budget, the Realme Narzo 50i makes a good deal in this segment.

Moto E40 for Rs. 9,499 on Flipkart

The Moto E40 is another worthy choice in the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment. The Moto E40 offers a 48MP triple-camera setup and an 8MP front camera. Motorola claims the E40 is designed to deliver sharp, bright, and detailed images under any lighting conditions. The Moto E40 starts from Rs. 9,499 at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.