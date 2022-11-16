Top Five Google Pixel Tips And Tricks That Could Make Your Life Easier

Every year Google announces its new Android operating system with a new set of features. Gradually, the Android OS is made available for all Android OEMs to use with their devices. But not all features trickle down to devices of other brands. Google reserves some features for its own Google Pixel smartphones to maintain exclusivity.

If you own a Pixel smartphone then let's have a look at some nifty features that you can try out. However, do note that these features work only on Google Pixel 2 devices and later. Also, the device should be updated to the latest firmware.

1. Switch Cameras Hands-free

A major convenience feature with Pixel devices is its ability to switch between cameras without the need to tap any buttons. Head on to the Settings app on your device and select the Flip camera for selfie option under the System menu. Now, you can easily switch from the rear camera to the selfie camera by just twisting your phone twice.

2. Tap On The Back To Access An App Or To Take A Screenshot

Google's Quick Tap feature allows you to open an app, take a screenshot, view notifications, and play/pause music or videos by just tapping twice on the back panel. To enable this feature, navigate to Settings> System> Gestures > Quick Tap. Turn on the Quick Tap feature and choose your preferred action. Do note that this feature works only on Pixel 4A 5G smartphones and later.

Advertisement

3. Live Captions In Videos

Enabling the Live Caption feature offers real-time text translation of the audio while consuming media or during a call. You can enable the Live Caption feature by pressing the volume button and tapping on the box of text. It also offers customization, which can be done by heading over to Settings > Live Caption.

4. Translate Screenshots

We can edit screenshots on other smartphones conveniently. But the Translate Screenshot on Google Pixel devices takes it to a new level. You can translate the text in the screenshot from one language to another. Just open the Google Photos app and open your screenshot or image, tap on the Lens icon, and hit the Translate option. You can translate the text into Hindi, Italian, German, French, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and many more.

5. Call Screening

Automated voice calls could get annoying, especially when you're in a meeting or busy with work. Google Pixel devices pack a feature named Call Screen to counter this. Google identifies and automatically hangs up spam calls. To enable this feature, open the Phone app. Then click on the three-dotted icon at the top-right corner of your phone screen. Enter the Settings option from the menu and tap on the Spam and call screen to toggle it on, and then press Call Screen.

Under the Call Screen menu, you can manage how the call screening functions. Here you can allow it to screen spam callers, unknown numbers, and others. Set them to the Automatically Screen option to avoid such automated calls.