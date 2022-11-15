Google Health Connect App Beta Version Launched; How Safe is It? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Google has been working on many new features for Android users. Back in May at the I/O 2022 event, Google announced Health Connect, allowing users to share their fitness data across Android devices. The new health-centric app has rolled out in beta version now partnering with firms like Fitbit, Flo, Samsung, and others.

Previously, Google had launched the Health Connect app on Google Play under early access. But how safe is the health-sharing feature for Android users?

Google Health Connect App in Beta Now

Google Health Connect app categorizes health and fitness data types like activity, sleep, body measurements, nutrition, vitals, and more.

One of the main factors of the Google Health Connect feature is the seamless communication between fitness and health apps. This will help users get a more holistic and in-depth insight of their vitals and overall health. Google says Android users can sync and get credit for their Peloton workout apps like MyFitnessPal, Lifesum, Oura, WeightWatchers, and more.

"Now, through a single integration with Health Connect, Peloton Members will have the option to share their workout stats across the ecosystem of apps they use to support their overall wellness," Google said at the event.

Since the Google Health Connect app is now available in beta, it might begin a wider rollout in the coming weeks. If you're interested to try out the new Health Connect app, you can by signing up for Google's beta programs.

How Safe Is Data Sharing?

As interesting as Google Health Connect seems, there are still several factors that one should be wary of. This includes safety and privacy. Google claims the Health Connect app will allow users to share their data without compromising their privacy.

The tech conglomerate also says that the app "will securely share health and fitness data across Android devices, with user consent." But with rising data mismanagement and hacks, sensitive user data is always at a risk. A wider rollout of the feature might further offer improved security.

Also read about the 10 most dangerous apps on Google Play

Best Mobiles in India