Vivo V25 Pro Vs Other Alternative Smartphones Under Rs. 35,000

Vivo just launched the latest smartphone in the Y series, the Vivo V25 Pro in India on Wednesday. It has been launched in two storage configurations, including 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM. These two variants are priced at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 39,999 respectively. Also, the Vivo V25 Pro comes in two colors - Sailing Blue and Pure Black.

The device features a slew of highlights, including a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, support for 8GB of Virtual RAM, and a new Bionic Cooling System for sustained thermal control and consistent performance. These features make the Vivo V25 Pro on par with other smartphones priced under Rs. 35,000. Check out the alternatives to consider buying instead of the Vivo smartphone from here.

Nothing Phone (1) Price: Rs. 32,999

Key Specs 6.55-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz display

Octa Core Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with Nothing OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP + 50MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

In-display optical fingerprint scanner

USB Type-C Audio, Stereo speakers

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery

Motorola Edge 30 Price: Rs. 28,800

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz displa



Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU



6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage



Android 12 with MyUX



Dual SIM (nano + nano)



50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera



32MP front camera



5G, Dual 4G VoLTE



4,020 mAh battery



OPPO Reno8 5G Price: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display





MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) with Mali-G77 MC9





8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage





Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1





50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera





32MP front camera





5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3





4,500 mAh battery





iQOO 9 SE Price: Rs. 33,990

Key Specs 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen







Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU







8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage







Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12







Dual SIM (nano + nano)







48MP + 13MP +2MP mono camera







16MP front-facing camera







5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE







4,500 mAh (Typical) battery







OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Price: Rs. 27,499

Key Specs 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display









Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU









8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage









Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1









Dual SIM (nano + nano)









50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera









32MP front-facing camera









5G, Dual 4G VoLTE









4,500 mAh battery









Xiaomi Redmi K50i Price: Rs. 28,999

Key Specs 6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen











MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU











6GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage











Android 12 with MIUI 13











Dual SIM (nano + nano)











64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera











16MP front camera











5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3











5,080 mAh battery











OnePlus 10R Price: Rs. 34,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display













Octa Core with Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU













8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage













Android 12 with OxygenOS 12













Dual SIM (nano + nano)













50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera













16MP front-facing camera













5G, Dual 4G VoLTE













5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging













4,500 mAh (typical) / 4400mAh battery













POCO F4 5G 256GB Price: Rs. 33,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display















Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU















6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage















Dual SIM (nano + nano)















MIUI 13 based on Android 12















64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera















20MP front-facing camera















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE















4,500 mAh (Typical) battery















Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Price: Rs. 32,999

Key Specs 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

















Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

















8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB internal storage

















Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

















Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

















Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micrSD)

















12MP + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera

















32MP front-facing camera

















5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

















4,500 mAh (typical) with 25W fast charging Battery

















Vivo V23 5G Price: Rs. 29,990

Key Specs 6.44-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen



















Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU



















8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage



















Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12



















Dual SIM (nano + nano)



















64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera



















50MP + 8MP 1Rear Camera



















In-display fingerprint sensor



















USB Type-C audio



















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE



















4,200 mAh (typ) battery

