Weekly Roundup: Galaxy Z Flip4, Fold4, Vivo V25 Pro, Motorola Edge (2022), And Other Phones Launched Last Week

Smartphone launches are one of the most interesting events in the tech industry. Top brands like Apple, Samsung, Oppo, and others have been gearing up to launch new smartphones. In fact, the list of smartphones launched last week includes foldable phones, powerful gaming phones, and many mid-range 5G smartphones. Gizbot has listed the smartphones that were launched last week from top brands such as Samsung, Motorola, Vivo, and more. Here's all you need to know.

The list of smartphones launched last week includes two new foldable phones. These are the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. Both phones are flagships with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor. Additionally, phones like the Motorola edge (2022) have also hit the market with powerful features.

The list of smartphones launched last week also includes many new Vivo smartphones. These are the Vivo Y35, Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo V25, and the Vivo Y77e. The list also includes the Infinix Hot 12 and the Lenovo Legion Y70. Plus, premium phones like the Realme 9i 5G and Oppo Reno8 4G have also arrived on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Key Specs 6.7-inch FULL HD+ AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display

External/ cover 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display

Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

One eSIM and one Nano SIM

Android 12 with One UI 4.1

12 MP Wide + 12 MP Ultra-Wide Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E

3,700mAh battery with 25w fast charging

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Key Specs 7.6-inch QXGA+ 21.6:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display



6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display



Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1



12GB RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB storage



Android 12L with One UI 4.1.1



50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera



10 MP Front Camera; 4MP Under Display Camera



5G, Dual 4G VoLTE



4,400 mAh battery



Motorola Edge (2022) Key Specs 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED 144Hz display





Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1050 6nm processor with Arm Mali-G610 MC3 GPU





8GB RAM with 256GB storage





Android 12





50MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera





32MP front camera





5G sub-6 + mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE





5,000mAh battery





vivo Y35 Key Specs 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD screen







Octa Core Snapdragon 680







8GB RAM, up to 8GB of virtual RAM







256GB storage







expandable memory with microSD







Android 12







Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)







50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera







16MP front camera







Dual 4G VoLTE







5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging







vivo V25 Pro Key Specs 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen









Up to 3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU









8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage









Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12









Dual SIM (nano + nano)









64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera









32MP autofocus front camera









5G, Dual 4G VoLTE









4,830mAh battery with 66W fast charging









Infinix Hot 12 Key Specs 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen











Octa Core MediaTek Helio G37 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU











4GB RAM, 64GB storage











Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD











Android 11 with XOS 10











50MP + 2MP Rear Camera











8MP front camera











Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1











6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging











Lenovo Legion Y70 Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display













Up to 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU













8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 640GB internal memory













Android 12 with ZUI 14













Dual SIM (nano + nano)













50MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera













16MP front camera













5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE













5,100 mAh battery with 68W fast charging support













vivo V25 5G Key Specs 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen















Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU















8GB/12GB RAM















128GB/256GB storage















Expandable memory with microSD















Android 12















Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)















64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera















50MP front camera















5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE















4,500 mAh battery with 44W fast charging















Realme 9i 5G Key Specs 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

















Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

















4GB GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB GB RAM with 128GB storage

















Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

















Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

















50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

















8MP front camera

















5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

















5,000mAh battery with 18W Dart Charge fast charging

















OPPO Reno8 4G Key Specs 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen



















Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU



















8GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 5GB of virtual RAM



















256GB storage



















expandable memory with microSD



















Android 12



















64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera



















32MP front camera



















Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1,



















4,500 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging



















vivo Y77e Key Specs 6.58-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen





















Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU





















6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256 UFS 2.2 storage





















Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD





















Android 12 with Origin OS Ocean





















Dual SIM





















13MP + 2MP Rear Camera





















8MP front camera





















5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1





















5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

