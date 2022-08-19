World Photography Day: List Of Best 108MP Rear Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 To Buy In India

Smartphone camera technology has advanced on many levels today. Brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and Motorola have advanced to bring 108MP cameras to their smartphones. We have made the list of best 108MP rear camera smartphones under Rs. 20,000 in India on account of World Photography Day. The list includes top smartphones like Realme 9, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, and much more.
The list of best 108MP rear camera smartphones under Rs. 20,000 includes many Xiaomi Redmi phones such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro, which have some of the best 108MP camera sensors. The Redmi Note 11S is also another phone that's part of the list.
Additionally, the list of best 108MP rear camera smartphones under Rs. 20,000 includes Realme 9, which also has one of the best cameras in this segment. Plus, the Moto G60 and the Moto Edge 20 Fusion are among the top phones with advanced cameras. One can also check out the Infinix Note 12 Pro, which makes a good deal for budget buyers this World Photography Day.
Price Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage / 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- 108MP rear primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging
- 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging
- 6.53-inch HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery with 10w charging
- 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5
- 6,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging
- 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 12 with XOS 10.6
- 108MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging
- 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz display
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 800U 7nm processor
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging
- 6.43 inches AMOLED Display
- Android 11, MIUI 13
- Octa-core CPU, MediaTek Helio G96 Chipset, Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
- 108MP + 8MP +2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 5,000 mAh Battery with 33W Fast charging
Price Rs. 19,830
Key Specs
Price Rs. 16,999
Key Specs
Price Rs. 15,999
Key Specs
Price Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
Price Rs. 18,999
Key Specs
Price Rs. 16,499
Key Specs