World Photography Day: List Of Best 108MP Rear Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 To Buy In India

Smartphone camera technology has advanced on many levels today. Brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and Motorola have advanced to bring 108MP cameras to their smartphones. We have made the list of best 108MP rear camera smartphones under Rs. 20,000 in India on account of World Photography Day. The list includes top smartphones like Realme 9, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, and much more.

The list of best 108MP rear camera smartphones under Rs. 20,000 includes many Xiaomi Redmi phones such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro, which have some of the best 108MP camera sensors. The Redmi Note 11S is also another phone that's part of the list.

Additionally, the list of best 108MP rear camera smartphones under Rs. 20,000 includes Realme 9, which also has one of the best cameras in this segment. Plus, the Moto G60 and the Moto Edge 20 Fusion are among the top phones with advanced cameras. One can also check out the Infinix Note 12 Pro, which makes a good deal for budget buyers this World Photography Day.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (108MP Main Camera) Price Rs. 19,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage / 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 13

108MP rear primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (108MP Main Camera) Price Rs. 19,830

Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display



Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU



6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage



Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD



Android 11 with MIUI 13



108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera



16MP front camera



Dual 4G VoLTE



5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging



Realme 9 (108MP Main Camera) Price Rs. 16,999

Key Specs 6.53-inch HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen





2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU





4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage





Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD





Android 10 with MIUI 12





13MP + 2MP Rear Camera





5MP front camera





Dual 4G VoLTE





5,000 mAh battery with 10w charging





Moto G60 (108MP Main Camera) Price Rs. 15,999

Key Specs 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display







2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor







6GB RAM With 128GB ROM







108MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera







32MP Front Camera







Dual 4G VoLTE







WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5







6,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging







Infinix Note 12 Pro (108MP Main Camera) Price Rs. 17,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen









Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU









8GB RAM with 128GB storage









Expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD









Android 12 with XOS 10.6









108MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera









16MP front camera









5G, Dual 4G VoLTE









5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging









Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (108MP Main Camera) Price Rs. 18,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED 90Hz display











Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 800U 7nm processor











6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage











Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD











Android 11











108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera











32MP front camera











5G, Dual 4G VoLTE











5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging











Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S (108MP Main Camera) Price Rs. 16,499

Key Specs 6.43 inches AMOLED Display













Android 11, MIUI 13













Octa-core CPU, MediaTek Helio G96 Chipset, Mali-G57 MC2 GPU













64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM













108MP + 8MP +2MP + 2MP Rear Camera













16MP Front Camera













Li-Po 5,000 mAh Battery with 33W Fast charging

Advertisement

Most Read Articles