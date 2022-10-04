Google Pixel Watch To Break Cover On October 6: Everything We Know So Far

The Pixel Watch gets two silicone straps in small and large sizes in the box. Additionally, it comes bundled with a USB Type-C powered magnetic charger. The watch in the images comes with a Charcoal Active silicone band with a double D-type locking mechanism.

Google Pixel Watch: Features (Rumored)

SnoopyTech on Twitter has shared the official promotional video of the Pixel Watch, which reveal some of its features. As per the video, the smartwatch will be offered with three different finishes. It will pack in the essential heart rate sensor. You can get turn-by-turn navigation right on the watch. The Pixel Watch will pack in NFC for payments, calling functionality, and health features by Fitbit. Also, we can see that it supports smart homes in the video.

According to rumor mills, the Pixel Watch will flaunt an OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It could be powered by Samsung's Exynos 9110 processor. The watch may come equipped with up to 2GB of RAM and up to 32GB of internal storage. The claimed battery backup of the smartwatch is 24 hours or one day, which could be a deal-breaker for some.

As per a report by Slashleaks, the Pixel Watch will feature 5 ATM water resistance(up to 50 meters). Apart from the regular sensors such as heart rate and blood oxygen, it will feature ECG tracking similar to Apple Watch. Google will reportedly bundle six months of Fitbit Premium with the watch. The watch will run on Wear OS 3.5 out of the box.

The prices of the Pixel Watch are speculated to start at $349 (approx. ₹28,500) for the base variant. The top dog with the LTE functionality might be priced at around $399 (approx. ₹32,500).

