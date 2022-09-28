Infinix Zero 20 With 60MP OIS Seflie Camera Goes On Sale

The device flaunts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display panel with a Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The Infinix Zero 20 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which is a refreshed version of the Helio G96 built on a significantly efficient 6nm fabrication process. It is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Cameras are the mainstay of this device as it gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfie addicts, there's a large 60MP front-facing shooter with OIS and dual-LED flash.

Some other noteworthy features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, 3.5mm audio jack, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, and USB Type-C port, among others. The Infinix Zero 20 packs in a 4500mAh battery under its hood coupled with 45W fast charging support. It will come preloaded with XOS 12 skin based on the Android 12 operating system.

Infinix Zero 20: Price, Availability

The Infinix Zero 20 is listed for a price of ₹21,250. It is available to purchase via Aliexpress and comes in gold and gray colorways. There's no word about its India launch yet.

