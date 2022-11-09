Infinix Zero 5G 2023 With Dimensity 1080 Announced: Better Than Its Predecessor?

Infinix launched its Zero 5G smartphone in early 2022 in the market. The Chinese brand has now introduced its successor, the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 in the market. It brings incremental upgrades in the processor and camera departments. But, is it better compared to its predecessor? Let's dive into its specifications to know better.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023: Features, Specifications

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 still sports a familiar Oppo Find X3-inspired design language as its predecessor. The camera placement differs slightly in this iteration. Just like before it comes with a centrally placed punch-hole camera cutout on the display.

The smartphone retains the 6.78-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. One of the major changes in this device happens to be the new MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, which is a refreshed version of the Dimensity 900-series processors. The same chipset also powers the recently launched Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ devices. The device is equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The older Infinix Zero 5G was popular for offering a telephoto lens on a budget. Unfortunately, the Infinix Zero 5G has ditched the 13MP telephoto sensor for a paltry 2MP macro sensor. However, the primary sensor is now up to 50MP from the previous 48MP snapper. The 2MP depth sensor completes the triple-rear camera setup. For selfie aficionados, there's a 16MP front-facing shooter.

Some other noteworthy features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G SA/NSA, 14 5G bands support, dual SIM, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The handset is powered by a 5000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 33W fast charging.

Is It Better Compared To Its Predecessor?

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 packs in a slightly improved processor. However, it goes downhill from there as the telephoto sensor is missing from the iteration. The display and the rest of the specifications remain the same with no upgrades whatsoever. Suffice to say, this is just a cost-cutting exercise by the brand, and the older Infinix Zero 5G 2022 makes more sense. Infinix has not revealed the price and availability of the smartphone. However, expect it to reach the Indian shores soon.

