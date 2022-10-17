Infinix Note 12 2023 Launched: How's It Different From The Note 12 2022? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Infinix has added its new Infinix Note 12 2023 to its Note 12-series of smartphones. It will replace the Note 12 2022, which was launched earlier in 2022, and brings an updated design and an improved processor. The smartphone is currently listed on Infinix's global website and is likely to make a debut in India soon. Let's have a look at what's different in the 2023 iteration.

Infinix Note 12 2023: How's It Different From Note 12 2022?

While its dimensions are similar to the original Note 12, the Note 12 2023 gets a different rear design. The rectangular camera island is replaced by a circular camera island surrounded by a reflective surface. However, the triple rear camera setup is carried over from the Note 12.

Another major change is the chipset of the device. The Note 12 2023 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset as opposed to the Helio G88 of the original Note 12. The Helio G99 is more powerful and is built on a significantly efficient 6nm fabrication process versus the 12nm fabrication of the Helio G88. This should allow the Note 12 2023 to extract more battery backup out of the same 5000mAh battery, which also powers the Note 12.

Infinix Note 12 2023: Features, Specifications

The Infinix Note 12 2023 inherits the rest of the features from its predecessor. It flaunts a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, 393ppi density, and 1000nits brightness. It comes with a teardrop notch on the display and a screen-to-body ratio of 86 percent.

The Infinix Note 12 2023 is a fairly slim device with 7.8mm thickness but is heavier at 195 grams when compared to the Note 12, which is 184.5 grams. The smartphone comes with a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button just like its predecessor.

In terms of optics, the Infinix Note 12 2023 is equipped with triple cameras at the rear comprising a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP depth snapper, and an AI camera. There's a 16MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calling needs.

Some other noteworthy features of the smartphone include stereo speakers, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, a dedicated microSD card slot, dual-band Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, an FM radio, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The handset is powered by a 5000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 33W fast charging support.

The Infinix Note 12 2023 is priced at $199 (approx. ₹16,500) in the global markets. It comes in Volcanic Gray, Tuscany Blue, and Alpine white colors.

