Infinix Zero 20 With 60MP Selfie Camera Goes Official: Specifications, Price
Infinix has unleased its selfie monster smartphone, the Infinix Zero 20, alongside the Infinix Zero Ultra. The smartphone was listed last week on the Chinese e-commerce website, Alixpress, revealing most of its specifications ahead of the launch. The Infinix Zero 20 offers a large 6.7-inch AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate, Helio G99 chipset, and a 108MP primary camera, among other features.
Infinix Zero 20: Price, Availability
The Infinix Zero 20 is priced at $460 (approx. ₹37,570) for the 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant. This is significantly higher than the Aliexpress price of ₹21,250. It comes in Gold and Gray color options. There are chances that this smartphone might make it to the shores of India soon.
Infinix Zero 20: Specifications, Features
The Infinix Zero 20 boasts a flat panel and flat sides following the current design trend in the smartphone industry. It comes with a rectangular camera island at the rear, which houses the triple camera setup. While it comes with a contemporary design at the rear, the front fascia is exactly the opposite. The teardrop notch makes it look like a 2018 smartphone and is not justifiable at this price point.
Talking about its display, it sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display panel with a Full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and curved edges. It gets minimum bezels around the screen. The Infinix Zero 20 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which is based on an efficient 6nm fabrication process compared to the 12nm fabrication of the Helio G96. However, this chipset lacks 5G support, which is a huge bummer, especially at this price point.
While the Infinix Zero Ultra packs a monstrous 200MP sensor, the Zero 20 makes do with a 108MP primary shooter. The ancillary cameras include a 13MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfie aficionados would be pleased as it comes with a 60MP front-facing shooter with OIS and dual-LED flash.
Some other noteworthy features of the Zero 20 include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, 3.5mm audio jack, dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, and USB Type-C port, among others. The handset packs in a 4500mAh battery coupled with 45W fast charging support. It will run on XOS 12 based on the Android 12 operating system.
