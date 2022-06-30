iQOO 10 Pro Tipped With 200W Fast Charging, 120Hz Display Ahead Of Launch: India Price, Features

iQOO 10 series is set to launch pretty soon, which will include the base model and the Pro model. Rumors suggest the iQOO 10 Pro will be one of the most advanced smartphones arriving in the market. A new leak claims the iQOO 10 Pro will feature 200W fast charging support and an immersive 120Hz display.

iQOO 10 Pro Features: What To Expect?

Rumors of the iQOO 10 Pro have been doing rounds for a while now. Tipster Mukul Sharma took to Twitter to leak the specs of the upcoming iQOO 10 Pro. If these rumors are to be believed, the iQOO 10 Pro will flaunt a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1,440 x 3,200 pixels resolution. The display will support a 10-bit LTPO with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the tipster says the iQOO 10 Pro will draw power from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Plus, the Vivo sub-brand will include 2,275 mAh dual batteries that could offer a total of 4,700 mAh battery. The battery could offer 200W fast charging support suggests the tipster.

At the rear, the upcoming iQOO 10 Pro will include a triple-camera setup with two 50MP sensors. The third camera is tipped to be a 14.6MP shooter. The tipster also states there's a 16MP sensor in the front for selfies and video calling. Additionally, the iQOO 10 Pro will include the Vivo image signal processor or ISP.

We can also expect the usual connectivity options on the iQOO 10 Pro like 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and so on. The tipster also stated that the iQOO 10 Pro will measure 164.91 × 75.50 × 9.49mm and weigh 216.2 grams.

iQOO 10 Pro Launch In India

It will run Android 12 OS with the custom OS on top. Additionally, it will include enhanced haptics and features for gaming just like its predecessors. A lot of leaks claim the iQOO 10 Pro will launch in July 2022 in China. Soon after the Chinese launch, we can expect the iQOO 10 Pro will launch in the global and the Indian markets.

