iQOO 11 India Launch Confirmed: “Pro” Model Delayed, Not Cancelled

Vivo's sub-brand iQOO launched the iQOO 11 series on December 8. The series comprises two premium Android smartphones: iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro. The brand has confirmed the arrival of the series in India but indicated that only one variant would launch in January. While the iQOO 11 will be available in India, the iQOO 11 Pro won't launch with its sibling. Let's look at all the available details of the iQOO 11 series and see if the "Pro" variant is worth the wait.

iQOO 11 India Launch In January

iQOO 11 and the iQOO 11 Pro were launched in China on December 8. These are premium, flagship Android smartphones from Vivo's sub-brand. iQOO has confirmed that the iQOO 11 Series will arrive in India, but the brand is launching just one device: iQOO 11.

iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya has indicated that the brand isn't dropping iQOO 11 Pro entirely. The smartphone could arrive in India at a later date. The CEO, however, refused to specify any official dates.

The iQOO 11 Android smartphone will launch on January 10, 2023. It could be the first Android smartphone featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to arrive in India. Vivo has collaborated with BMW, so the iQOO 11 will have a BMW M Motorsport-themed design.

Incidentally, even the Xiaomi 13 series packs the same Qualcomm chipset. iQOO's claims about being the first in India with the SoC suggest the Xiaomi 13 series smartphones could arrive in India after iQOO 11.

Will Indian Consumers Miss iQOO 11 Pro?

The iQOO 11 features a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO 4.0 display. The 2K screen has a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels, supports HDR10+, and features a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate. The display hides an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The iQOO 11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is coupled with an Adreno GPU. The smartphone packs up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The iQoo 11 features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor with an f/1.88 lens. There's a 13MP portrait camera with an f/2.46 lens and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There's a 16MP front-facing camera with an f/2.45 lens.

The iQOO smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery which supports 120W fast charging. It runs Android 13-based OriginOS.

The iQOO 11 Pro shares a lot of specifications with the iQOO 11. The Pro variant does support 200W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. However, the smartphone seems to be packing a slightly lower-capacity battery. Simply put, Indian smartphone buyers, who do not prioritize wireless charging, can confidently buy the iQOO 11.