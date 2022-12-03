iQOO 11 Rescheduled To Launch On December 8 After A Delay: What To Expect?

iQOO had earlier scheduled an event on December 2, 2022, to unveil its latest iQOO 11 series flagship smartphones in China. However, due to the untimely demise of the Chinese leader, Jiang Zemin, the company had to postpone the event. Now, the company has revealed that the iQOO 11 series will go official next week, on December 8, 2022, in Indonesia. We can expect the brand to launch the devices in the Chinese market as well on December 8.

Thanks to a series of leaks and rumors, almost everything about the iQOO 11 series is known. The series is expected to comprise the iQOO 11 and the iQOO 11 Pro devices, which will be one of the first smartphones to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Let's have a look at their specifications to understand what they would bring to the table.

iQOO 11 Series: What To Expect?

Both the iQOO 11 devices will flaunt a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED panel with 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1440Hz PWM Dimming, and a maximum brightness of 1800 nits. The vanilla iQOO 11 may get a flat type display, while the iQOO 11 Pro will sport a more premium-looking curved screen.

The iQOO 11 and the iQOO 11 Pro will be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is based on the 4nm TSMC fabrication process. So, expect a similar performance from both models. However, the Pro model might get an advanced vapor cooling system for enhanced heat dissipation. The handsets will be equipped with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0-type internal storage for faster load times and multitasking.

The iQOO 11 Pro could come with a 50MP Sony IMX866 sensor with OIS, accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide shooter, and a 13MP telephoto/portrait lens. The standard iQOO 11 is expected to make do with a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP portrait lens. The iQOO 11 Pro could boast a 16MP selfie camera, while the iQOO 11 may get a 13MP selfie snapper.

Some other expected features of the devices are- an in-display fingerprint sensor, iQOO's V2 imaging chip, Wi-Fi 6E, dual SIM 5G, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, stereo speakers, and a USB Type-C port among others. The iQOO 11 Pro will be backed by a 4700mAh battery coupled with an insane 200W fast charging, while the iQOO 11 is expected to come with a 5000mAh battery pack with 120W fast charging support. Expect both devices to reach the Indian shores by January 2023.