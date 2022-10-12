iQOO Neo 7 Design Revealed, Launch On October 20

iQOO has finally confirmed the launch date of its upcoming affordable flagship smartphone, iQOO Neo 7, putting all the rumors and speculations to rest. The Vivo sub-brand will unveil the device in its home country, China, on October 20, 2022. The iQOO Neo 7 will be a successor to the iQOO Neo 6 and promises to bring huge upgrades. iQOO has also shared images and a teaser video revealing its rear design entirely.

iQOO Neo 7: Design

Orange is a signature color of the iQOO brand and it has been experimenting with it since its iQOO 3 smartphone. The iQOO Neo 7 is also seen sporting an orange leather finish rear panel. iQOO has stayed with the rounded frame design for its new device. Just like its predecessor, expect the frame to be made out of polycarbonate.

At the rear, the iQOO Neo 7 gets a squarish camera island, which is identical to the iQOO Neo 6. However, the camera placement differs in this iteration. The iQOO Neo 7 comes with an additional telephoto shooter, which sits just above the LED flash on the camera island. The brand hasn't revealed its front look yet, but expect it to be similar to the Neo 6 with a centrally placed punch-hole camera cutout.

iQOO Neo 7: Features (Rumored)

The iQOO Neo 7 is rumored to flaunt a 6.62-inch E5 AMOLED display from Samsung with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone recently visited the Geekbench benchmarking website confirming its processor and other aspects.

The iQOO Neo 7 will switch to the MediaTek stable and will be powered by the Dimensity 9000+ chipset as opposed to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 of the iQOO Neo 6 (China). The Dimensity 9000+ is a flagship MediaTek processor and also powers the Asus ROG Phone 6D/ ROG Phone 6D Ultimate gaming smartphones. The Neo 7 posted 1231 points in single-core and 4251 points in multi-core at the Geekbench benchmarks.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is rumored to sport a triple camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766V primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide snapper and a 12MP telephoto sensor. Expect it to come with at least a 16MP selfie sensor at the front. Furthermore, a recent report suggests that the iQOO Neo 7 will pack a 5000mAh battery coupled with 120W fast charging support.