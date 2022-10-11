iQOO Neo 7 Spotted On Geekbench With Dimensity 9000+ Chipset, 12GB RAM

The phone is seen rocking an octa-core processor comprising one super core Cortex-X2 clocked at 3.2GHz, three performance cores Cortex-A710 clocked at 2.85GHz, and four efficiency cores Cortex-A510 clocked at 1.8GHz. These specifications point to the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. The processor is paired with a Mali G710 MC10 GPU.

Talking about its results, the smartphone managed 1231 points in the single-core test and 4251 points in the multi-core test. These are very close to the Geekbench results of the Asus ROG Phone 6D, which is also powered by the Dimensity 9000+ chipset.

The listing also reveals that the prototype was equipped with 12GB of RAM and was running on Google's latest Android 13 operating system. This hints that the iQOO Neo 7 could be the first iQOO device to come with Android 13 OS out of the box.

iQOO Neo 7: Features (Rumored)

DCS (Digital Chat Station), a popular leakster from China revealed some key details of the iQOO Neo 7 device earlier. According to the tipster, the iQOO Neo 7 will flaunt a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The selfie camera will sit in the hole-punch camera cutout on the display. For biometrics, it will come with face unlock features and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Talking about its cameras, the iQOO Neo 7 is expected to be equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX766V sensor. The ancillary cameras will include a 13MP ultrawide shooter and a 12MP telephoto snapper. Tipster Bald Panda claims that the iQOO Neo 7 will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery under its hood coupled with 120W fast charging support.

If rumors are to be believed, iQOO may launch the Neo 7 in its home market, China, by the end of October 2022. It would be interesting to see if it brings the device to India with the same chipset. For those not in the know, the iQOO Neo 6 of India comes with a Snapdragon 870, whereas the Chinese iQOO Neo 6 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Advertisement