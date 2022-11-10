Lava Blaze 5G To Go On Sale On November 15: Should You Grab It Before Price Hike?

Lava, an Indian smartphone manufacturer, unveiled its Lava Blaze 5G smartphone at the IMC 2022 (India Mobile Congress), which was held in October 2022. This was followed by a launch on November 7, 2022, where it revealed the price of the smartphone. However, it hadn't confirmed its availability. Now, the brand has announced via Twitter that the Lava Blaze 5G will go on sale on November 15, 2022, in India via Amazon.

Should You Grab It For The Introductory Price?

The Lava Blaze 5G comes at a special launch price of ₹9,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This makes it the most affordable 5G smartphone in India. It packs in a high screen refresh rate display, Dimensity 5G processor, a 50MP primary camera, and stock Android 12 OS, among other features, which makes it a compelling buy at this price. Let's have a detailed look at its specifications.

Lava Blaze 5G: Features, Specifications

The Lava Blaze 5G comes with a flat rear panel and flat sides. The rectangular camera island houses the triple rear camera sensors. It gets a power button-embedded side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

Moving to the front, it boasts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution, Widevine L1 certification, and a 90Hz refresh rate. However, it comes with an obsolete waterdrop notch on the display, which is understandable at this price point.

Under the hood, the Lava Blaze 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC built on the 7nm fabrication process. It is a potent mid-range processor and can offer a good casual gaming experience. This chipset also powers the Poco M4 5G, Samsung M13 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Realme 8 5G, and a few other devices.

Talking about its cameras, it gets a 50MP primary sensor with 2K video recording and EIS support. The ancillary cameras include depth and macro sensors. There's an 8MP front-facing shooter for selfie and video calling needs.

As the device is built by an Indian company for the Indian audience, it supports all the 5G bands auctioned in India. Some other noteworthy features include a virtual RAM expansion feature, microSD card expansion up to 1TB, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The handset is powered by a 5000mAh battery under its hood.