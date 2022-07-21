Nothing Phone (1) India Sale Today; Is It Worth The Asking Price Of Rs. 31,999?

To note, the aforementioned prices are with Rs. 1,000 discount as part of the inaugural offer. The price could vary after the initial sale of the devices. Additionally, the 45W fast charging adapter will cost Rs. 2,500, and buyers can also check out back cases and other accessories from Nothing.

If you've already pre-ordered the Nothing Phone (1), you will get an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 via HDFC Bank card transactions. Apart from this, there aren't any other discount deals on the newly launch Nothing Phone (1) on Flipkart. What's more, the Nothing website already states that Phone (1) is out-of-stock, which might make it difficult to purchase the new phone.