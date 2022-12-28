Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro Series Launched: Check Specs, Price, and Availability

Nubia has launched its Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro series. The brand claims it is offering the world's first gaming smartphones with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. These premium phones succeed the RedMagic 7 Pro and RedMagic 7S Pro models. Nubia has offered some premium upgrades in its flagship Android smartphones. Let's look at all the available details such as specifications, price, and availability of the Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro series.

Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro, Pro+ Specifications, Features

The Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro Series includes two Android smartphones: Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro and Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro+. There isn't much difference between the two except for battery capacity and charging technology.

The Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro smartphones feature a 6.8-inch Full HD+ OLED display. The 1080p screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, 960Hz touch sampling rate, and 1300 nits of peak brightness.

Both phones pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is paired with as much as 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Nubia claims it has embedded a custom-developed "Magic" GPU to optimize frame rate and improve gaming performance.

Nubia has upgraded the internal cooling system called ICE 11.0, which comprises a built-in fan and an air duct. There's a 3D ice-grade dual pump and up to 10 layers of heat-dissipation materials. Nubia claims the cooling system can lower the temperature by as much as 16 degrees.

The Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro smartphones have a flat frame with 520Hz "Gaming Shoulder Triggers". There is a 3.5mm headphone jack and a triple-microphone setup. Nubia has embedded a triple camera setup on the back of the smartphones, comprising a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. There's a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls and face unlock.

Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro, Pro+ Price, And Availability

The main differences between the phones are the battery and fast charging tech. The Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro+ packs a 5000mAh battery with 165W fast charging support. The Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro packs a 6000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

The Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro and Pro+ are available in multiple memory configurations starting from 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, going all the way up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The base 8GB + 128GB variant of the Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro has been launched at CNY 3999 (approx. ₹47,500), while the top-end variant with 12GB + 256GB memory configuration has been priced at CNY 4999 (approx. ₹59,300).

The base variant of the RedMagic 8 Pro+ with 12GB + 256GB configuration has been priced at CNY 5199 (approx. ₹61,700). There's also a "Transparent" edition of the RedMagic 8 Pro+, starting at CNY 5399 (approx. ₹64,100).