OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications, Design Leaked; Bigger Display, New Features Expected

Over to the front, the OnePlus Nord 3 could sport a centrally placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. We can expect the bezels around the display to be kept at a minimum. Furthermore, there are two buttons flanking the display on either side. The power button and an alert slider could be placed on the right side of the device, whereas the volume buttons might be placed on the left of the handset.

OnePlus Nord 3: Specifications (Rumored)

The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to grow in size as well as specifications. It is rumored to sport a bigger 6.74-inch AMOLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device could pack in a powerful processor. The new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC is said to replace the Dimensity 1300 chipset. The Dimensity 8200 SoC is built on an efficient 4nm fabrication process and also does duty in the iQOO Neo 7 SE smartphone.

As per the tipster, the OnePlus Nord 3 could feature a triple rear camera setup comprising either a 64MP OV (Omnivision sensor) or a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor. It might be accompanied by a secondary 8MP ultrawide shooter and tertiary 2MP depth/macro sensor. The tipster also states that the Nord 3 could be backed by a 4500/5000mAh battery coupled with 100W fast charging support. In all likelihood, the device may come pre-loaded with OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.