Oppo Find N2 Flip Could Launch In Thailand And India Soon: Clears NBTC Certification

Oppo launched its innovative Oppo Find N2 Flip smartphone in China back in December 2022. Subsequently, it was spotted on multiple certification websites, indicating a global launch was in the reckoning. It looks like the brand is all set to take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 device as the Oppo Find N2 Flip was recently spotted on the NBTC website, hinting that it may launch in the Thailand market soon.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Thailand NBTC Certification

The N2 Flip was seen on the NBTC certification website bearing the model number CPH2437. Now that it has reached Thailand, we can assume that an Indian launch could happen soon. Currently, the Galaxy Z Flip4 is dominating the clamshell foldable smartphone scene and is unchallenged in this space. The Oppo Find N2 Flip looks like a promising device, which may give the Galaxy Z Flip4 a run for its money. Let's see what the device has to offer.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Features, Specifications

The Oppo Find N2 Flip gets a premium glass and metal sandwich design headlined by a large 3.26-inch OLED cover screen. The cover is the largest on a flip device and comes with a unique portrait orientation.

Talking about its main display, it is a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, which is built on the TSMC's 4nm fabrication process. The chipset is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

On the optics front, the Oppo Find N2 Flip features a 50MP primary camera sensor, accompanied by a secondary 8MP ultrawide shooter. There's also a 32MP sensor housed in a hole-punch cutout on the main display for selfies and video calling. The smartphone also utilizes Oppo's MariSilicon X chip for enhanced photography and videography. The handset is backed by a 4,300mAh battery unit and a 44W fast charging system.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip comes at a starting price of CNY 5,999 (approx. ₹71,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Expect it to be priced at around ₹80,000 in the Indian market. It is available in black, purple, and gold color options in the Chinese market.