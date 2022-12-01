Oppo Find N2 Flip Leaked Video Reveals Display Design: Better Than Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4?

Recently the alleged Oppo Find N2 foldable smartphone visited the Geekbench benchmarking website revealing its performance figures, CPU, and other key details. While the Find N2 is built to go against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, there is another device that could be called the Find N2 Flip, aimed to lock horns with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4.

Both the Oppo foldable devices could go official at the INNO Day 2022 event that is expected to take place in mid-December in China. But ahead of the unveiling, the Oppo Find N2 Flip has appeared in a leaked video showcasing its main display, cover screen, and hinge mechanism.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Design: Better Than Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4?

Unfortunately, the video doesn't reveal the design of the Oppo Find N2 Flip as it is completely hidden inside a protective case. However, it reveals the display design of the smartphone. The main display appears to be flat folding without a gap. The display is devoid of a crease, which is a good thing. As per rumors, the main display could be a large 6.8-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

What's more interesting is the cover screen of the device. Instead of a horizontal or landscape placement of the display, Oppo has opted for an unconventional vertical or portrait display for its flip device. Also, it looks bigger than any flip phone on the market today. Reports suggest that it could have a 3.26-inch display, which is significantly larger than the 1.9-inch display of the Galaxy Z Flip4.

The video also gives away the camera placements of the flip phone. It is equipped with a dual-camera setup flanked to the right of the cover screen. As per leaked info, the primary camera could be a 50MP Sony IMX890 shooter, accompanied by a secondary ultrawide camera. There's a selfie camera housed in the punch-hole camera cutout on the top of the display.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Specifications (Rumored)

The Oppo Find N2 Flip could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. This might be a bummer as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 employs the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 at its helm, which is a better chipset. The smartphone is expected to be backed by a 4,300mAh battery coupled with 44W fast charging support, which might give it the upper hand over the 3,700mAh battery and 25W fast charging of Samsung's flip phone. The device might run on the ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.