Oppo Find N2 Foldable With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 16GB RAM Launched

Oppo has launched the Find N2 and the Find N2 Flip Android smartphones. These premium foldable phones pack the latest, flagship-grade hardware. The company has made several major improvements in the Find N2 series such as brighter displays, improved hinges, a faster chipset, and more. Let's look at the specifications, features, price, and competition of the Oppo Find N2 foldable Android smartphone.

Oppo Find N2 Foldable Specifications, Features

The Oppo Find N2 is a successor to the original Find N which launched last year. The latest premium Android smartphone has two screens, one of which folds in half. The smaller, outer screen measures 5.54 inches diagonally and has a Full HD+ resolution.

The inner, larger display of the Oppo Find N2 is 7.1 inches. The screen has a resolution of 1920 X 1792 pixels. The Full HD+ LTPO display has a refresh rate of 120Hz. Both AMOLED displays support HDR10+.

The Oppo Find N2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC that is paired with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM. Oppo is expected to sell the Find N2 foldable with either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage.

The Find N2 features a triple camera setup on the back of the phone, consisting of a 50MP primary Sony IMX890 sensor, which is paired with a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens that offers 2X optical zoom.

Oppo has embedded two 32MP front-facing cameras in the Find N2. Each display has a single 32MP front-facing camera. The cameras benefit from Oppo's proprietary ISP, which is the MariSilicon X ISP that was co-developed with Hasselblad. The Oppo Find N2 will be powered by a 4,520mAh battery pack that supports up to 67W fast charging. It runs ColorOS 13 which is based on Android 13.

Oppo has used a new Flexion hinge, which the company assures improves the display experience with lesser crease visibility. The foldable Android smartphone weighs only 233 grams.

Oppo Find N2 Price, Availability

Oppo has hinted that the new foldable smartphones would be launched in markets other than China. In other words, the Oppo Find N2 and the Find N2 Flip could soon head for the global markets. The Find N2 is expected to arrive in a matte white and a green model with a glass back. There is a black option as well which sports vegan leather material.

The Oppo Find N2 model with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage will retail for CNY 7,999 (approx. ₹95,000), while the 16GB+512GB model could be sold for CNY 8,999 (approx. ₹1,07,000). The Oppo Find N2 would give tough competition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2.