Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 To Get ColorOS 13 Stable On November 8: Should You Upgrade?

Oppo announced the ColorOS 13 skin based on the latest Android 13 back in August 2022. It subsequently started seeding the beta version to its Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G smartphone in India. Now, according to a roadmap shared by the brand, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G along with the Oppo Reno 8 5G and the Oppo K10 5G will be receiving the ColorOS 13 Stable based on Android 13 in November 2022 in India.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G will be the first device to get it from November 8, 2022, in India. The vanilla Oppo Reno 8 5G and the Oppo K10 5G will get it from November 18, 2022. Will it be safe to update to Android 13 from Android 12? Let's find out.

Should You Update To ColorOS 13 Based On Android 13?

The ColorOS 13 brings a slew of features including an Aquamorphic design philosophy, Quantum Animation Engine, redesigned icons, customizable icons, an Always-on Display music widget, delivery and ride-sharing updates on AOD, Bitmoji integration on AOD, revamped control center, enhanced privacy and security features, and improved battery life, among others.

This is a stable update and we expect Oppo to have ironed out the bugs in the beta version. However, this is a major upgrade from Android 12 to Android 13. There have been instances with major OS upgrades like this with other brands, where users experience reduced performance or increased power consumption. So, it would be advisable to wait for the reviews of the firmware to come out before updating. Moreover, you will have to take a full backup of the device as it will wipe your entire data.

Oppo ColorOS 13 Stable Android 13: How To Update?

The Oppo ColorOS 13 Stable based on Android 13 will be pushed to Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 8 5G, and the Oppo K10 5G on the aforementioned dates in November. Do note that these release dates are for devices in India. If you have an eligible device, you will receive an OTA update notification when you receive the update. Just ensure that your phone is charged above 60 percent and has over 5GB of internal storage before performing the update.