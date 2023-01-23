Oppo Reno 8T 4G Live Image Leaked Ahead Of Launch; Could Be Powered By A Helio G99 SoC

Oppo will be launching its Oppo Reno 8T series soon. The series is likely to comprise two devices, the Oppo Reno 8T 4G and the Oppo Reno 8T 5G. The devices are rumored to go on sale in Indonesia on February 6, 2023. Now, a live image of the Oppo Reno 8T device has been spotted in the wild that reveals the rear look and different finishes available.

Thanks to folks over at NewzOnly, we have the live image and some leaked specifications of the Reno 8T 4G. Let's have a look at them below.

Oppo Reno 8T 4G: Leaked Image

Going by the image, the Oppo Reno 8T 4G could be offered in two different finishes. The orange color smartphone in the image seems to adorn a leather finish rear panel. On the other hand, the black color variant gets a matte finish rear panel. The smartphone gets almost flush-fitted circular camera rings at the back.

Unfortunately, the front look of the device isn't revealed in the images. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is expected to boast a premium-looking curved display. But, expect the Reno 8T 4G to come with a flat display.

Oppo Reno 8T 4G: Specifications

Previous leaks suggest that the Oppo Reno 8T 4G device could sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which is built on a 6nm fabrication process. It is a capable mid-range processor and can offer 40fps gaming in popular titles such as BGMI/PUBG and Call of Duty.

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is confirmed to get a 108MP primary camera. But, the 4G model might get a 64MP main sensor and two 2MP ancillary cameras. Expect the handset to be powered by a 5000mAh battery with up to 67W fast charging support.