Oppo Reno 8T India launch Today: Check Specifications, Features, And Price

Oppo will launch its Oppo Reno 8T series in India today. The Chinese smartphone brand launched the Android smartphones in the series in Vietnam this week. Although the series comprises two smartphones, Oppo could launch only the top-end variant in India. Let's look at all the available details about the Oppo Reno 8T before it launches in India today.

Specifications And Features Of Oppo Reno 8T Lineup Launched In Vietnam

The Oppo Reno 8T series launched in Vietnam includes two smartphones: Oppo Reno 8T 4G and Oppo Reno 8T 5G. Oppo is expected to launch only the 5G variant of the smartphone in India. It is not clear if or when Oppo could launch the 4G variant in India. However, given the rapid deployment of 5G networks in India, the chances of Oppo Reno 8T 4G arriving in India appear slim.

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G features a curved 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,412 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display can reach a peak brightness of up to 950 nits.

Oppo has embedded a 5G capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC inside the Oppo Reno 8T 5G, which is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. This isn't the sole variant of the smartphone as there's another model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 108MP primary lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 32MP front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by a 4800mAh battery, which supports 67W SuperVOOC wired fast charging.

The Reno 8T 5G has a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, USB OTG, GPS/A-GPS, and a USB Type-C connector. It measures 162.3x74.3x7.7mm and weighs 171g. The smartphone runs ColorOS 13.0, which is based on Android 13 OS. The smartphone does not have an IP rating.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G Launch Price, Availability In India

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is priced at VND 9,990,000 (approx. ₹35,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available for pre-order in Vietnam in two color variants: Black Starlight and Dawn Gold. Oppo hasn't disclosed the price of the 256GB storage variant.

Oppo will launch the Reno 8T 5G in India today, February 3, 2023. However, the device will be available for sale from February 7, 2023. Oppo is expected to price the Oppo Reno 8T 5G at around ₹30,000.