Oppo Reno 8T India launch Today: Check Specifications, Features, And Price

Advertisement

Oppo will launch its Oppo Reno 8T series in India today. The Chinese smartphone brand launched the Android smartphones in the series in Vietnam this week. Although the series comprises two smartphones, Oppo could launch only the top-end variant in India. Let's look at all the available details about the Oppo Reno 8T before it launches in India today.

Specifications And Features Of Oppo Reno 8T Lineup Launched In Vietnam

The Oppo Reno 8T series launched in Vietnam includes two smartphones: Oppo Reno 8T 4G and Oppo Reno 8T 5G. Oppo is expected to launch only the 5G variant of the smartphone in India. It is not clear if or when Oppo could launch the 4G variant in India. However, given the rapid deployment of 5G networks in India, the chances of Oppo Reno 8T 4G arriving in India appear slim.

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G features a curved 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1,080x2,412 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display can reach a peak brightness of up to 950 nits.

Oppo has embedded a 5G capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC inside the Oppo Reno 8T 5G, which is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. This isn't the sole variant of the smartphone as there's another model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage

Advertisement

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 108MP primary lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 32MP front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by a 4800mAh battery, which supports 67W SuperVOOC wired fast charging.

The Reno 8T 5G has a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, USB OTG, GPS/A-GPS, and a USB Type-C connector. It measures 162.3x74.3x7.7mm and weighs 171g. The smartphone runs ColorOS 13.0, which is based on Android 13 OS. The smartphone does not have an IP rating.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G Launch Price, Availability In India

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is priced at VND 9,990,000 (approx. ₹35,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available for pre-order in Vietnam in two color variants: Black Starlight and Dawn Gold. Oppo hasn't disclosed the price of the 256GB storage variant.

Oppo will launch the Reno 8T 5G in India today, February 3, 2023. However, the device will be available for sale from February 7, 2023. Oppo is expected to price the Oppo Reno 8T 5G at around ₹30,000.

More OPPO News

Oppo Reno 8T Series Introduced In Vietnam Ahead Of India Launch On February 3

Oppo Pad 2 Specs Leak: Check Camera, Memory, and Chipset Details Of Premium Tablet

Oppo Find X6 Leaked Live Images Reveal Design: Key Specifications Surface Too

OPPO Pad 2 Specifications Leaked; Could Be Powered By A Dimensity 9000 SoC

Oppo Reno 8T 5G India Launch Confirmed: Here’s Everything We Know

Oppo F19 Pro Vs Oppo F21 Pro: Specs, Display, Features, Compared

Oppo Find N2 Flip Launch Promos Leak: Check Specs, Features Of Foldable Clamshell Smartphone

Oppo Reno 8T 4G Confirmed To Launch On February 8: Features Detailed

Oppo Reno 8T 5G India launch, Specs, Price, Live Images Leak

Oppo F21 Pro 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Specs, Display, Features, Compared

Oppo Reno 8T 4G Live Image Leaked Ahead Of Launch; Could Be Powered By A Helio G99 SoC

Oppo A78 5G Vs Redmi Note 12 5G: Specs, Display, Features, Compared
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Oppo Android Smartphone Launch
Published On February 3, 2023
Read more...