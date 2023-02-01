Poco X5 Pro Live Image, Price, Sale Date Leaked: Features Detailed

Poco is gearing up to launch its new premium mid-range smartphone, Poco X5 Pro, on February 6 2023 in India. Recent leaks have completely revealed its design and specifications, leaving nothing to the imagination. On top of that, the Indian pricing of the device and sale date have also surfaced now.

Poco X5 Pro: Price, Sale Date (Leaked)

As per tipster Paras Guglani, the Poco X5 Pro will come at a price tag of ₹24,999 for the 8G RAM + 256GB RAM model. However, expect models with lower RAM capacity and storage options to cost lower at around ₹20,000. The leakster has also revealed the sale date of the device. The Poco X5 Pro could go on sale on February 11 2023 in India.

Poco X5 Pro: Specifications

Guglani has shared a live image of the Poco X5 Pro in a blue shade. It comes with different finishes at the rear compared to the yellow-colored variant. The frame is also color-matched against the black colored frame of the yellow Poco X5 Pro model.

Some marketing materials of the Poco X5 series of devices got leaked recently, confirming the specifications of the devices. The Poco X5 Pro is just 7.9mm thick and weighs around 181 grams. It sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1 billion colors, a Full HD+ resolution, Dolby Vision support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a very capable octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, which also powers the Realme 9 5G SE smartphone in India.

In terms of optics, the Poco X5 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup featuring a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone will be backed by a 5000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 67W fast charging support.