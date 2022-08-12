Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4 To Get Benefits Of Rs. 40,000

Earlier this week, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4, its latest generation foldable smartphones along with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Now, the company has announced that these smartphones will be available for pre-order in India on August 16 at a Live Commerce event.

Interested buyers can pre-order these new Galaxy Z series smartphones via the official Samsung India website. However, there is no official confirmation on the price of these new smartphones in India.

Samsung Galaxy ZFold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 Pre-Order Offers

As per the company, if you pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphones in India, then you will be able to get exclusive benefits worth Rs. 40,000. Also, there will be an exclusive gift worth Rs. 5,199 in the form of a fast charger that is missing in the box, a cover and some additional accessories. During the event, you can book the special Bespoke edition for the 1TB variants of these Samsung foldable smartphones.

If you pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition, then you will receive a slim clear cover priced at Rs. 2,000 along with the benefits mentioned above. Notably, these are limited-period offers that will be available during the Live Commerce event starting from 12 PM on August 16 and will end on midnight of August 17.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 smartphones will be up for purchase via the company's official online store, offline stores and leading e-commerce platforms. The 1TB Bespoke Editions of both the foldable smartphones will be available exclusively on Samsung.com.

Expected Price In India

While the official launch price of these phones are yet to be revealed in India, the global price gives us an idea of what to expect. Going by the same, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 base variant is priced at $1799 (approx. Rs. 1,42,000). Likewise, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is priced starting from $999 (approx. Rs. 80,000) for the base variant. A recent report suggested that the Z Fold4 will be available for purchase in September in the country,

