Realme 10 Pro+ Design, Launch Date Confirmed: Would You Fancy A Curved Display?

The alleged Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone was spotted recently on the Chinese certification website, TENAA, revealing its front and rear look. Now, Realme has shared a teaser of the smartphone showcasing its front design, confirming the availability of a curved display. Additionally, it has revealed the launch date of the purported Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone. It will go official in China on November 17, 2022.

The Realme 10 Pro+ is likely to be accompanied by the Realme 10 Pro smartphone. The Realme 10 Pro may sport a flat display as opposed to the curved panel of the Realme 10 Pro. Both could share similar specifications barring a few differences.

Should You Opt For A Smartphone With A Curved Display?

Curved OLED displays are expensive to manufacture and hence very few mid-range smartphones get them. The Realme 10 Pro+ will get a curved OLED display, giving it the upper hand compared to its rivals. Its direct rival, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, also comes with a flat panel.

Curved displays enhance the look and feel of the device, but comes with a few drawbacks. Curved panels reflect more light at the edges, which might annoy you while watching videos or gaming. Moreover, if used without a case, the risk of breaking the display is higher compared to flat panels. So, folks who prefer practicality might opt for a flat-panel smartphone instead.

Realme 10 Pro+: What We Know So Far

The alleged Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone was earlier spotted at TENAA. Going by the pictures, the Realme 10 Pro+ gets premium-looking exteriors. It comes with a clean design at the rear with two camera rings that house the triple rear cameras. The SIM card slot, USB Type-C port, and speaker grille can be seen at the bottom of the teaser image. There are chances that it might not pack in the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Realme 10 Pro+ may sport a large 6.7-inch curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme has confirmed that the display will come with a centrally placed punch-hole camera cutout. Furthermore, the device could be powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 1080 octa-core processor. It might offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is expected to get a 108MP primary sensor with OIS, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP depth/macro snapper. Selfies and video calling duties could be handled by a 16MP front-facing camera. The Realme 10 Pro+ may pack in a 5000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 67W fast charging support.