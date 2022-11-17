Realme 10 Pro+ With Curved AMOLED Display Launched: Better Than Realme 9 Pro+?

Realme has introduced its Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone in China today. It is a premium mid-range smartphone and replaces the Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone. The device brings huge upgrades in the design, display, and camera departments. Let's see how it compares with its predecessor.

Realme 10 Pro+: What's Different Compared To The Realme 9 Pro +?

The Realme 10 Pro+ boasts a completely overhauled design with a curved display as opposed to the flat panel of the Realme 9 Pro+. Realme claims that the bottom chin bezel is just 2.33mm and is smaller than Samsung's flagship smartphone. The smartphone also boasts an impressive screen-to-body ratio of over 93 percent. The rear design is reminiscent of the Honor 70 smartphone with two circular camera rings and a reflective finish.

The Realme 10 Pro+ features a curved AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM Dimming. The display comes with a 61-degree curvature at the edges. It also gets a centrally placed hole-punch camera cutout on the display.

The Realme 10 Pro+ is powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 1080 mid-range chipset, which debuted with the Redmi Note 12 Pro smartphones. It is built on the 6nm fabrication process and is essentially a refreshed version of the Dimensity 920 SoC of the Realme 9 Pro+. The smartphone is offered with up to 12GB of RAM, which can be virtually expanded up to 20GB.

In terms of optics, the Realme 10 Pro+ gets an upgraded 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization), an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfie aficionados, there's a 16MP sensor at the front.

Some other noteworthy features include dual speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Hi-Res Audio, X-axis linear vibration motor, dual-frequency GPS, 5G SA/NSA, NFC, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 67W fast charging support. The Realme 10 Pro+ is the first smartphone to come loaded with the Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 OS.

Realme 10 Pro+: Price, Availability

The Realme 10 Pro+ comes at a starting price of CNY1699 (approx. ₹19,500) for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant and goes all the way up to CNY 2299 (approx. ₹26,400) for the 12GB RAM+512GB storage variant. Expect the Realme 10 series to debut in India in December 2022.