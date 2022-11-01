Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Android 13 Early Access Announced: Should You Upgrade From Android 12?

Realme kickstarted its Android 13 upgrade program for its smartphones back in August 2022 with its Realme GT 2 Pro flagship smartphone. Later it seeded the Early Access and Open Beta versions of the Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 13 to a lot of its devices barring the Narzo series.

From November 2022 onwards, the Narzo devices will also be eligible for the Android 13 upgrade, according to the roadmap. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G becomes the first Narzo-branded smartphone to receive it. For the unversed, the Realme Narzo Pro 5G was launched in mid-2022 with Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 OS out of the box.

Now, Realme is seeding the Early Access version, which is essentially a beta build, to the Narzo 50 Pro 5G. But should you upgrade from a stable Android 12 to a beta Android 13 OS? What's the procedure to sign up for the Early Access version? Let's find out.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G: Should You Upgrade To Android 13 Early Access?

The Realme 50 Pro 5G Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 13 Early Access version will offer the much-famed Aquamorphic design theme, HyperBoost GPA 4.0 for enhanced performance, optimized UI layers, Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, tweaked widget design, optimized system icons, an advanced Always-on Display, and improved privacy and security, among other features.

However, don't get excited yet as this is a beta version and not a stable build. Realme cautions that it could pack in bugs and some apps may face compatibility issues. It advises not to upgrade to the Early Access firmware if it is your primary phone. Moreover, this is a major OS update and may wipe your device clean. So, if you aren't of the adventurous kind, it would be advisable to wait for the stable Android 13 update. But if you are hell-bent on upgrading, follow the steps below.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G: How To Enroll For Android 13 Early Access?

Ensure that your Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is running on firmware version RMX3395_11_A.06/RMX3395_11_A.05 before upgrading. Make sure that your handset has more than 60 percent battery and more than 10GB of internal storage. Perform a backup of your device before updating.

Now, navigate to Settings > About phone > Click on Official Version. Then access the three-dot option on the top and click on Trial Version. You will get the Early Access option here. Tap on it to apply, enter your credentials, and click on submit. Early Access will be granted to select users. You will receive the OTA update notification if your device is selected.