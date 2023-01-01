Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Gets Stable Android 13 Based Realme UI 4.0: Changelog

Advertisement

Realme launched its Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G mid-range smartphone in mid-2023 with Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 OS. Now, the company has announced a stable version of its Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 OS for its Narzo 50 Pro device.

Realme will be pushing the Android 13 update in a phased manner. The company adds that it will be randomly pushed to a total of 15% of users. Those who have enrolled on the Early Access program are likely to receive the update earlier. A wider rollout will be initiated soon if no critical bugs are encountered. Ensure that your Narzo 50 Pro smartphone is running on RMX3395_11.A.05/ RMX3395_11.A.06/ RMX3395_11.A.07 firmware version to get the latest update.

Narzo 50 Pro 5G Realme UI 4.0 Android 13: Changelog

Aquamorphic Design

  • Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.
  • Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.
  • Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.
  • Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.
  • Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.
  • Optimizes UI layers for clearer and neater visual experience.
  • Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.
  • Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability. (GT Neo 3T only)
  • Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.
  • Optimizes fonts for better readability.
  • Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.
  • Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

Advertisement
  • Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.
  • Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.
  • Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.
  • Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.
  • Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open floating window inside apps for smooth operation.
  • Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default • You can search content online and on your device.

Personalization

  • Adds Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations. (Narzo 50 Pro only)
  • Optimises Multi-Screen Connect. You can open multiple mobile apps on a connected PC for efficient multitasking. (GT Neo 3T only)
  • Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.
  • Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & privacy

  • Optimizes Private Safe
  • Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy (GT Neo 3T only).
  • Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection (GT Neo 3T only).
  • The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing

  • Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.
  • When in Kid Space, your browser app automatically switches to Kids mode to create a child-friendly space (GT Neo 3T only).
  • Adds Kid Space. When in Kid Space, your browser app automatically switches to Kids mode to create a child-friendly space (GT Neo 3T only).
  • Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.

Gaming experience

  • Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

More REALME News

Realme GT Neo 5 Poster Confirms Processor, Camera, Charging Specifications

Realme 10 India Launch Officially Teased

The Best Budget Smartphones of 2022

OnePlus Nord 2T vs Realme 10 Pro+: Design, Display, Features Compared

Redmi Note 11 vs Realme C35: Which One's The Best Under ₹12000?

Realme X7 Max 5G Gets Realme UI 4.0 Based On Android 13 OS In India

The Best Mid-Range Smartphones of 2022

Realme GT Neo 5 Specifications Leak: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Tipped

Realme 10 Pro With 108MP camera, Snapdragon 695 SoC Goes On Sale In India: Features, Price

Realme 10s With 6.6-inch IPS LCD, 5G Support Launched: Specifications, Price

Realme 10 Pro+ vs Redmi Note 12 Pro+: Design, Display, Performance Compared

Realme 10s With Dimensity 810 SoC, 50MP Camera Launching On December 17
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Realme Android Smartphones News
Read more...