Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Gets Stable Android 13 Based Realme UI 4.0: Changelog

Realme launched its Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G mid-range smartphone in mid-2023 with Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 OS. Now, the company has announced a stable version of its Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 OS for its Narzo 50 Pro device.

Realme will be pushing the Android 13 update in a phased manner. The company adds that it will be randomly pushed to a total of 15% of users. Those who have enrolled on the Early Access program are likely to receive the update earlier. A wider rollout will be initiated soon if no critical bugs are encountered. Ensure that your Narzo 50 Pro smartphone is running on RMX3395_11.A.05/ RMX3395_11.A.06/ RMX3395_11.A.07 firmware version to get the latest update.

Narzo 50 Pro 5G Realme UI 4.0 Android 13: Changelog

Aquamorphic Design

Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.

Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

Optimizes UI layers for clearer and neater visual experience.

Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability. (GT Neo 3T only)

Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.

Optimizes fonts for better readability.

Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.

Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.

Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open floating window inside apps for smooth operation.

Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default • You can search content online and on your device.

Personalization

Adds Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations. (Narzo 50 Pro only)

Optimises Multi-Screen Connect. You can open multiple mobile apps on a connected PC for efficient multitasking. (GT Neo 3T only)

Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & privacy

Optimizes Private Safe

Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy (GT Neo 3T only).

Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection (GT Neo 3T only).

The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing

Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.

Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.

Gaming experience