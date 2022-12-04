Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Spotted On IMEI Database: Rebranded Android Smartphone Suspected

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi recently launched the Redmi Note 12 series in China, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G could soon make its international debut soon. The Android smartphone has been spotted on the IMEI database. Let's take a look at the specifications, features, and expected launch of the latest Redmi phone, which is suspected to be a rebranded Xiaomi device on the inside.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Surfaces On IMEI Database

Redmi Note 12 series has been launched. But a new Xiaomi device with model number 2209116AG recently surfaced in the IMEI database. It even had a name: Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023. Subsequently, the device appeared in the Geekbench, FCC, Google Play Console, and several other listings. The same device has again been spotted in the IMEI database, and this time, the name has been changed to the "Redmi Note 12 Pro."

It appears Xiaomi is trying to sell the Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G disguised as the Redmi Note 12 Pro. The Redmi Note 10 Pro had codenames K6 and was also tagged as "sweet_global". The Redmi Note 12 Pro's model number is reportedly K6A, and it has been allegedly codenamed "sweet_k6a_global". It appears Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G may keep most of the Note 10 Pro's specs, but get a facelift to match the Redmi Note 12 series.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, which is coupled with an Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and packs up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Android smartphone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display, and a 5,020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Previous leaks about the Redmi Note 12 Pro indicate it has identical internal specifications. The device, however, could be running MIUI 13-based Android 13 OS at its launch.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Expected Launch And Price

The Redmi Note 12 series recently launched in China and other regions. The 5G variant of the Redmi Note 12 Pro launched in China last week at a starting price of CNY 1699 (approx. ₹19,300) for the base 6GB RAM +128GB storage model. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

It is not immediately clear if Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G in India. Multiple telecom service providers are actively launching 5G services in India. And the Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G is still available. Hence, Xiaomi might not launch the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G in India. Other devices in the Redmi Note 10 Series are expected to arrive in India soon.