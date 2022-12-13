Redmi Note 12 Pro+ With 200MP Camera To Launch In January 2023 In India

Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 12 Pro+ smartphone in the Chinese market back in October 2022. Now, the brand has shared a teaser poster on Twitter confirming its arrival in India. The 200MP camera monster will launch on January 5 2023 in India and will go against the recently launched Realme 10 Pro+ in the Indian market. Let's see what it would bring to the table.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+: Features, Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ gets a completely overhauled design and might remind you of the Realme 9 Pro+'s design language. It gets a flat side design and a squarish camera island that houses the triple camera setup. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED flat panel with a 1.5K screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 900 nits brightness. The display also supports 1920Hz PW Dimming, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+debuted with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor built on the 6nm fabrication processor, and will come to India with the same configuration. It is essentially a refreshed version of the Dimensity 920 of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, albeit with higher CPU clock speeds. For enhanced heat dissipation while gaming, Xiaomi has employed a 3000mm² vapor cooling chamber in the device.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is the first Redmi smartphone to get Samsung's new 200MP ISOCELL HPX camera sensor with OIS. Also, it is the first mid-range device to get a 200MP camera sensor. The primary sensor is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies are handled by the 16MP sensor at the front, which is housed in a centrally placed hole-punch cutout.

Some other notable features of the handset include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, an IR blaster, 5G dual SIM, WiFi 6, NFC, an X-axis haptic motor, LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 2.2 storage, a 3.5mm jack, USB Type-C port, among others. The handset is powered by a 5000mAh battery under the hood, coupled with 120W fast charging support. There are chances that Xiaomi might introduce a variant with 210W fast charging support in India.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+: Expected Price In India

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ was introduced for CNY 2199 (approx. ₹25,000) for the 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant in the Chinese market. Expect it to be priced under ₹25,000 in India as its chief rival, Realme 10 Pro+ has been launched at ₹24,999 in the country.

