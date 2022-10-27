Redmi Note 12 Pro With 50MP OIS Camera, Dimensity 1080 Launched: Specifications, Price

Xiaomi has introduced its much-awaited Redmi Note 12 Pro in China today. The smartphone replaces the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, which was launched in early 2022. The latest Redmi Note 12 Pro arrives with an overhauled design, a more powerful chipset, and a different rear camera setup compared to its predecessor. Let's have a look at what it brings to the table and whether it is worth upgrading.

Redmi Note 12 Pro: Features, Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 Pro's design is a stark departure from its predecessor. It still boasts a flat side design, but the rear panel and camera are reminiscent of the Realme 9 Pro+ device. The squarish camera island is color blended and holds the triple rear cameras. At the front, it gets a familiar display design with a centrally placed punch-hole camera cutout. The smartphone is very slim with just 7.9mm thickness and weighs 187 grams.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro sports a flat 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED panel with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz screen refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and can reach a maximum brightness of 900 nits.

Unlike the Redmi Note 11 series, which came with different chipsets for different models, the Redmi Note 12 series gets the same processor for all the models. The Redmi Note 12 Pro is powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 1080 chipset compared to the Snapdragon 695 processor of the Redmi Note 11 Pro. The new processor boasts higher CPU clock speed and GPU frequency and should provide a performance boost to the Redmi Note 12 Pro.

Another major change is in the camera department, as the Redmi Note 12 Pro ditches the 108MP sensor for a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS support. This sensor also does duty in many affordable flagship smartphones and should offer improved night photography owing to the addition of OIS. The ancillary cameras include an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfie addicts, there's a 16MP sensor at the front.

The smartphone still makes do with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other noteworthy features include stereo speakers, an IR blaster, WiFi 6, 5G, dual-SIM, X-axis haptic motor, NFC, UFS 2.2 memory, LPDDR4x RAM, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 67W fast charging support. It runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 OS out of the box.

Redmi Note 12 Pro: Price, Availability

The Redmi Note 12 Pro comes at a starting price of CNY1699 (approx. ₹19,383) for the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM+128GB variant is priced at CNY1799 (approx. ₹20,500), the 8GB+256GB comes at a price tag of CNY1999 (approx. ₹22,805), and the 12GB+256GB is priced at CNY2199 (approx. ₹25,000). The device comes in blue, black, and white color options. Expect it to launch in India soon.